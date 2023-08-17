100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WordGirl

Wishful Thinking / Lady Redundant Woman Gets the Blues

Season 2 Episode 24 | 26m 00s

Seymour Orlando Smooth is hoodwinking the audience members of his new show "Wishful Thinking." When he tricks Violet and TJ into giving him their money, Becky a.k.a. WordGirl has had enough. /Beatrice Bixby helps the character from a painting, Royal Dandy, to become a real life kid and he's the most spoiled child the town has ever seen.

Aired: 01/20/22 | Expires: 10/13/23
Extras
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Violet Superhero/Big Business
Violet becomes "The Framer."/ Mr. Big rigs Businesspaloozafest.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Slumber Party Pooper/Line Lessons with Lady Redundant Woman
Becky has her first slumber party./Beatrice Bixby is Lady Redundant Woman.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Shrinkin' in the Ray/Department Store Tobey
Dr. 2-Brains invents a shrink ray. / Tobey interrupts the Botsford's shopping trip.
Episode: S1 E11 | 23:30
Watch 0:30
WordGirl
Word Up with WordGirl All Summer Long
Summer fun starts with Wordgirl with new episodes every Friday.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 3:51
WordGirl
Reminisce
WordGirl tells her new friends what "reminisce" means.
Clip: 3:51
Watch 1:35
WordGirl
Amusing
Johnson doesn't know what "amusing" means. Luckily, Becky can define it for him.
Clip: 1:35
Watch 0:55
WordGirl
Details
Rose needs a lot of details if she wants to report that Becky Botsford is WordGirl.
Clip: 0:55
Watch 0:55
WordGirl
Dehydrated
Becky will not let Rex get dehydrated, which means "low on water."
Clip: 0:55
Watch 2:26
WordGirl
Tranquil
WordGirl explains to Chuck what "tranquil" means.
Clip: 2:26
Watch 1:19
WordGirl
Eureka
WordGirl finds a pineapple. Eureka!
Clip: S8 E3 | 1:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • WordGirl Season 8
  • WordGirl Season 7
  • WordGirl Season 6
  • WordGirl Season 5
  • WordGirl Season 4
  • WordGirl Season 3
  • WordGirl Season 2
  • WordGirl Season 1
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Violet Superhero/Big Business
Violet becomes "The Framer."/ Mr. Big rigs Businesspaloozafest.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Slumber Party Pooper/Line Lessons with Lady Redundant Woman
Becky has her first slumber party./Beatrice Bixby is Lady Redundant Woman.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Plain Old Mischief Makers/House Arrest
Two best friends try to pull off their biggest heist./Chuck is under house arrest.
Episode: S5 E7 | 23:30
Watch 24:55
WordGirl
Chuck With a Sidekick of Brent/Yarn-4-Gold
Chuck teams up with his brother to organize robberies./WordGirl tries to take down Granny.
Episode: S4 E4 | 24:55
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Shrinkin' in the Ray/Department Store Tobey
Dr. 2-Brains invents a shrink ray. / Tobey interrupts the Botsford's shopping trip.
Episode: S1 E11 | 23:30
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
Rhyme and Reason, Parts 1 and 2
A new villainous duo arrive in the city for a crime spree/Can Rhyme and Reason be stopped?
Episode: S8 E12 | 26:25
Watch 26:40
WordGirl
The Best of the Best/Art’s Parts
Can WordGirl find a way to stop the bragging Bests? / Becky has trouble understanding art.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:40
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
Tim Botsford: Neighborhood Asst./Set Sail for the Bake Sale
Tim becomes the Neighborhood Assistant. / Becky hears about a new Pretty Princess episode.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
News Girl/Diorama Drama: The Scene of the Crime
Will Rose uncover Becky's secret identity? / Art is not Becky's strong suit.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
The Ordinary, Extraordinary Botsfords/The Penny, the Pony
Becky realizes that her family has special powers. / Becky attends the Rare Penny Exhibit.
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:25