Work it Out Wombats! Podcast Season 2 Trailer

Zeke, Zadie, and Malik carefully shape the cake to assemble the sailboat.
Zadie, Zeke and Malik figure out how to create a sailboat shaped birthday cake.
Carly, Cece and Clyde are stuck, and Zadie thinks of a way to help Ellie rescue them.
Zadie and Ellie promptly answer the urgent call when Mr. E finds himself in quite the serious pickle
Ellie answers the urgent call of Zadie and Zeke, who are having trouble getting Snout unstuck.
The Wombats offer a gift to Louisa so she can allow them to continue their journey.
Malik, Zeke and Zadie do their best to help Mr. E understand how to program his new helper.
Mr. E figures out what went wrong in his new Robot helper's programming with help from the Wombats.
Zadie wants to go skateboarding, only her room is so messy she can't find her board!
It’s a Wombats’ road trip on the Moo Moo Choo Choo!/The Wombats visit Great Uncle Duper.
Sammy and Benito find a way to communicate./Sammy makes epic plans for his mom’s visit.
It’s “Backwards Day” in the Treeborhood!/Cece, Carly, and Clyde have fun with patterns.
Zadie follows Ellie on her EMT calls./The Wombats bake a boat-shaped birthday cake.
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.