Work It Out Wombats!

Work it Out Wombats! Podcast Season 2 Trailer

Season 20 Episode 18

tba

Aired: 03/04/25
Extras
Watch 0:15
Work It Out Wombats!
Watch New Episodes of Work It Out Wombats this March!- :15
Watch new episodes of Work It Out Wombats on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 1:19
Work It Out Wombats!
Work It Out Wombats! Podcast Season 2 Trailer
tba
Clip: S20 E18 | 1:19
Watch 1:32
Work It Out Wombats!
Zeke, Zadie and Malik Assemble the Cake
Zeke, Zadie, and Malik carefully shape the cake to assemble the sailboat.
Clip: S1 E28 | 1:32
Watch 2:07
Work It Out Wombats!
Shapes for a Sailboat Cake
Zadie, Zeke and Malik figure out how to create a sailboat shaped birthday cake.
Clip: S1 E28 | 2:07
Watch 1:26
Work It Out Wombats!
Zadie Rescues Carly, Cece and Clyde
Carly, Cece and Clyde are stuck, and Zadie thinks of a way to help Ellie rescue them.
Clip: S1 E28 | 1:26
Watch 0:42
Work It Out Wombats!
Ellie and Zadie Help Mr. E
Zadie and Ellie promptly answer the urgent call when Mr. E finds himself in quite the serious pickle
Clip: S1 E28 | 0:42
Watch 0:54
Work It Out Wombats!
Ellie Helps Zadie and Zeke
Ellie answers the urgent call of Zadie and Zeke, who are having trouble getting Snout unstuck.
Clip: S1 E28 | 0:54
Watch 1:24
Work It Out Wombats!
A Throne for a Mermaid Queen
The Wombats offer a gift to Louisa so she can allow them to continue their journey.
Clip: S1 E29 | 1:24
Watch 2:16
Work It Out Wombats!
Mr. E And His Robot
Malik, Zeke and Zadie do their best to help Mr. E understand how to program his new helper.
Clip: S1 E29 | 2:16
Watch 1:06
Work It Out Wombats!
Fix That Robot!
Mr. E figures out what went wrong in his new Robot helper's programming with help from the Wombats.
Clip: S1 E29 | 1:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
  • Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
Watch 10:46
Work It Out Wombats!
S2Ep2 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Work Out Ending a Playdate
tba
Episode: S20 E10 | 10:46
Watch 9:07
Work It Out Wombats!
S2Ep1 Work It Out Wombats! Podcast: Work Out Cleaning Your Mess
Zadie wants to go skateboarding, only her room is so messy she can't find her board!
Episode: S20 E9 | 9:07
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
The Wombat Family Road Trip/A Super Duper Wombat Whirlgig
It’s a Wombats’ road trip on the Moo Moo Choo Choo!/The Wombats visit Great Uncle Duper.
Episode: S1 E40 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Sammy Makes a Day/Sammy’s Primo
Sammy and Benito find a way to communicate./Sammy makes epic plans for his mom’s visit.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Backwards Day/Patternpalooza
It’s “Backwards Day” in the Treeborhood!/Cece, Carly, and Clyde have fun with patterns.
Episode: S1 E32 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Work It Out Wombats!
Zadie to the Rescue/Cake Mistake
Zadie follows Ellie on her EMT calls./The Wombats bake a boat-shaped birthday cake.
Episode: S1 E28 | 25:10
Watch 25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
Amazing Adventure/Kayatastic Split (ASL)
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
Episode: S1 E16 | 25:35
Watch 25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
3,2,1 Lift Off! / Moon Magic (ASL)
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:35
Watch 25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
A Boxful of Snout /Postcard from Snout (ASL)
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
Episode: S1 E17 | 25:35
Watch 25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
Summerweenie Halloweenie/Make It Snow (ASL)
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
Episode: S1 E10 | 25:35