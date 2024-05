Aunt Flo, the dot, the red wave, there are many nicknames for periods. Menstruation is often not talked about. There’s a stigma, it’s taboo. And it brings harm to the 500 million people worldwide who do not have access to period products. The Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton aimed to break those stigmas Tuesday while providing period products and education to those in need. The center celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day, an annual global day of awareness and action.