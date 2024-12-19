30 Shows to Watch This January on WVIA TV

PA School Report Card - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: PA School Report Card

Monday, January 6th 7pm

Nearly five years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, the impact is still felt across Pennsylvania. Statewide, proficiency levels on PSSA tests -- exams taken by students in third through eighth grades -- have not reached 2019 levels, the last year before the pandemic. We spend time in classrooms in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania that have seen the biggest gains or biggest drops since 2019 and learn about why.

Sci-Fi Becomes Reality - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Sci-Fi Becomes Reality

Monday, January 13th 7pm

Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and drones used to seem like something from a science-fiction novel. But now, they're cropping up right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Keystone Edition:Business looks into the future of major tech developers right here in our area.

Health Workforce Shortage - Preview

Keystone Edition Health: Health Workforce Shortage

Monday, January 20th 7pm

The healthcare sector faces a critical workforce shortage with a lack of qualified professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and support staff. This shortage is driven by factors like an aging population, increased healthcare needs, burnout, and insufficient training programs. We'll take a closer look at the healthcare workforce shortage on the next Keystone Edition Health.

Keystone Edition Arts: Beyond Paper: The Artistry Within

Monday, January 27th 7pm

Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring! Keystone Edition: Arts will talk with artists who focus on using paper in uncommon ways - paper sculpture, movies on paper film, and more!





Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Elder Justice & Dignity (Encore Presentation)

Thursday, January 2nd 7pm

Pennsylvania is home to more than 3.4 million older adults, the fifth highest total in the country, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. Currently one in four Pennsylvanians is age 60 and older. By 2030, this number will rise to one in three. In response to that, WVIA and WITF are assembling a panel of experts to discuss Pennsylvania's 10-year plan to meet the needs of the Commonwealth's older adults and the circumstances that led to its inception. We'll explore the challenges faced by older citizens and their caregivers, what services are currently available in our area, and how we can work together to ensure the safety, dignity and joys of aging in PA.

VIA Short Takes - New Episode for TV

Thursday, January 9th 7pm

In this episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "Breaking Boundaries: High School Girls Wrestling", "Moonlight Magic: The Tuscarora Club", and "Restoring the Reading and Northern 2102 Locomotive, The Iron Horse".

Holocaust Warnings - Trailer

Holocaust Warnings: American Anti-Semitism and Extremism (Encore Presentation)

Monday, January 27th 9pm

The Holocaust began with words - hateful words aimed at Jews, and others. Words can encourage and compliment, but words can also startle and wound people personally and in public ways. Words matter. Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?

Midsomer Murders: The Debt of Lies

Part 1, Sunday, January 5th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, January 12th 7pm

Gated estate Challis Court is a tight-knit community for retired police officers, but when a new arrival is found dead, the other residents regard the murder as an affront; Barnaby realizes that the killer is likely an ex-police officer. Guest stars include Tom Conti (Oppenheimer, Doc Martin).

Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth

Part 1, Sunday, January 19th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, January 26th 7pm

A trendy organic bakery in a restored mill is causing resentment amongst several villagers. Causton CID don't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic. Then the first death occurs. Guest stars include Nigel Lindsay (Victoria), Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) and Suzanne Parker (Causality).

Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2025

Wednesday, January 1st 8pm & 9:30pm

Experience this annual beloved concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss. Conducted by Riccardo Muti for the seventh time, PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville returns to host.

Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly Preview

Great Performances at the Met - Madama Butterfly

Thursday, January 2nd 9pm

Experience Puccini's tragedy with soprano Asmik Grigorian as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut with tenor Jonathan Tetelman as American naval officer Pinkerton. Maestro Xian Zhang makes her Met debut conducting Anthony Minghella's production.

Dallas, 2019 | Trailer

Independent Lens - Dallas, 2019

Parts 1 & 2 - Friday, January 3rd 9pm

Parts 3, 4 & 5 - Friday, January 10th 9pm

A cross section of life in Dallas the year before the pandemic hit, as fault lines emerge between those who follow, make, and battle the law. This series follows the harried lives of city workers, community organizers, and diverse citizens as they confront natural and human-made disasters, a struggling school system, and cycles of incarceration. What will the future of Dallas look like?

Preview

Vienna Blood - Season 4

Sundays 10pm, January 5th - January 26th

It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core. Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their career. Oskar and Max discover a conspiracy that leads to the heart of the government. Can the Freudian psychoanalyst and detective do enough to stop a seditious mole known as ‘Mephisto’ from bringing the Austro-Hungarian Empire to destruction? And will their lives ever be the same again? Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game,” “Dracula,” “Magpie Murders”) and Juergen Maurer (“Vorstadtweiber,” “Tatort”) reprise their roles as the crime-fighting duo Doctor Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt.

Antiques Roadshow - Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Hour 1 (Season 29 Premiere)

Monday, January 6th 8pm

Kick off Season 29 of all-new ROADSHOW at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art!

Finding Your Roots - Larger Than Life (Season 11 Premiere)

Tuesday, January 7th 8pm

In the 11th season opener, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces actors Lea Salonga and Amanda Seyfried to ancestors who are every bit as dramatic as the characters they've played on stage and screen, telling stories of relatives who survived heart-wrenching ordeals.

Children in Crisis: The Story of Chip

Thursday, January 9th 9pm

During one of the nation's worst economic collapses, citizens in Pittsburgh banded together and created America's first health insurance program for the children of working poor families. It was appropriately named, "The Caring Program." On August 5, 1997, a bill sponsored by Senators Orrin Hatch and Edward Kennedy, and largely modeled after The Caring Program, was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. It was exactly 13 years, 2 months and 23 days after a group of desperate protesters entered a church on the opposite side of town and asked for the chance to speak. They were heard and helped,and ultimately children's healthcare was revolutionized. The journey of a grassroots community effort to a federal program is testament to the power of listening, caring and working together to achieve a transformative result.

Season 5 Preview

Miss Scarlett on Masterpiece - Season 5

Sundays 8pm, January 12th - February 16th

In the new season, Eliza’s agency is thriving and her professional life is on a successful path. On the personal side, however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question: Can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Season 5 Teaser

All Creatures Great and Small - Season 5

Sundays 9pm, January 12th - February 23rd

It is Spring 1941 and we return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping everyone in Skeldale House on their toes. Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs. Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now a full-fledged member of the Skeldale family. With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs. Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan’s surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped.

Trailer | Without Arrows

Independent Lens - Without Arrows

Monday, January 13th 10pm

After 13 years living in Philadelphia, Delwin Fiddler Jr., a champion grass dancer, embraces indigenous culture by returning to his ancestral home on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. Leaving his big city life behind, Delwin aims to protect his centuries-old Lakota heritage and heal from family tragedy, through his passion for dance.

Journey to America

Tuesday, January 14th 10pm

Journey to America features inspiring immigrant stories from those who have come to the United States from other nations and excelled.

Rick Steves Experiencing Europe

Thursday, January 16th 7pm

In RICK STEVES EXPERIENCING EUROPE, Rick shares lessons from a lifetime of European travel so that viewers can learn from his experiences and travel with minimal hiccups. From itinerary planning to venturing off the beaten path, this entertaining, information-packed program recorded in front of an audience teaches viewers the essential skills for smart travel. Get Rick's tips on packing light, avoiding crowds, outsmarting scams, and eluding pickpockets - all while maximizing the opportunities for cultural and culinary experiences.

Frank Ferrante's Groucho

Thursday, January 16th 9pm

Dubbed "nothing short of masterful" by the Chicago Tribune, FRANK FERRANTE'S GROUCHO is a laughter-filled, theatrical portrait of "America's most gifted funnyman". Written and performed by actor Frank Ferrante, this filmed play with music celebrates the style and spirit of comedian Groucho Marx (1890-1977), whose irreverent humor continues to influence artists today.

Inauguration of Donald J. Trump: A PBS News Special

Monday, January 20th Coverage begins 10:30am

Live coverage of Inauguration Day 2025 including the swearing-in of the 47th President of the United States Donald J. Trump and the 50th Vice President of the United States JD Vance.

Nature - Big Cats, Small World: Landlords

Wednesday, January 22nd 8pm

In Africa, there’s a rare, small world, where three Big Cat families have carved out a space to raise their young, while trying to avoid each other. An aging lion has his hands full with new-born cubs, and rivals that could come for his territory and pride. Under his nose, a leopard is discovering that the journey to fatherhood can be simultaneously hazardous and tedious. Four lionesses have several years, and each other’s help, to turn their dozen busy cubs into useful pride-members; while a single cheetah mother is racing to get her five cubs to independence, before the season is out. In this crowded world, trouble comes when the cats least expect it.

Nova - What Are UFOs?

Wednesday, January 22nd 9pm

UFOs have long captivated the imagination of the public. Now, after highly publicized sightings of unidentified objects by Navy pilots, UFOs are moving out of the shadows and into the light, as NASA pledges to study them scientifically. So what does science have to say? Many sightings can be attributed to physical objects like balloons or drones, weather phenomena, or optical illusions. But others so far remain mysterious. What other potential explanations remain? Could they be the result of secret new technology developed by other governments -- or our own? And what would it take for alien engineers to traverse vast distances to send probes or visit Earth from other solar systems? NOVA’s investigation looks at the evidence from every angle, astrophysicists and engineers bring new technologies and greater rigor to solving these mysteries.

Resistance: They Fought Back

Monday, January 27th 10pm

We've all heard of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, but most people have no idea how widespread and prevalent Jewish resistance to Nazi barbarism was. Instead, it's widely believed "Jews went to their deaths like sheep to the slaughter." Filmed in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Israel, and the U.S., Resistance - They Fought Back provides a much-needed corrective to this myth of Jewish passivity. There were uprisings in ghettos large and small, rebellions in death camps, and thousands of Jews fought Nazis in the forests. Everywhere in Eastern Europe, Jews waged campaigns of non-violent resistance against the Nazis.

Great Migrations: A People on the Move

Tuesdays 9pm, January 28th - February 18th

Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped the U.S. From waves of Black Americans to the North-and back South-to immigrants from Africa and the Caribbean, movement is a defining feature of the Black experience.

Nova - Extreme Airport Engineering

Wednesday, January 29th 9pm

In New York City, a team of elite engineers and construction workers are on a mission to build the ultimate airport. Follow their ups and downs as they race to build a new, world-class LaGuardia on the site of one of America's busiest aviation hubs.

The Only Day We Have

Thursday, January 30th 7pm

Allan Cole, a person with young-onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD), shares his story of diagnosis and his day-to-day experiences living with this neurodegenerative disease. Through Allan, we meet NBA great Brian Grant, American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Choi, and others with YOPD. Life with this form of Parkinson's disease, and its symptoms, proves to be unique among those diagnosed under age 50.

2024 Media Access Awards

Thursday, January 30th 9pm

A Celebration of disability in media, hosted by Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, honoring Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future and the Parkinson's Foundation), Christopher Reeve (Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story), Norman Lear (All in the Family,) Jillian Mercado (The L Word: Generation Q), Maribeth Fox (A Quiet Place I and II) with Jimmy Kimmel, Gaelynn Lea, Natasha Ofili and the music of Coldplay.