Justice Deparment seeks to protective order in Donald Trump's Jan 6th case as he wants judge recused

Published August 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team faces a Monday deadline to respond to a Justice Department request to prevent the former president from potentially releasing privileged information in his election interference case. This comes as Trump seeks Judge Tanya Chutkan’s recusal and a change of venue

We get the latest from the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

