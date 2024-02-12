100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where Jan. 6 arrests, convictions stand, as largest criminal investigation in U.S. history continues

Published February 12, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on Jan. 6, 2021. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on Jan. 6, 2021. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Supreme Court weighs arguments about former President Donald Trump’s possible disqualification from the presidency because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Associated Press reporter Michael Kunzelman about what’s become the largest criminal investigation in American history, with more than 1,200 charged, about 900 guilty pleas, 750 sentenced, and at least 80 still wanted.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.