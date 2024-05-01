100 WVIA Way
Emily Oster uses data to help people better understand pregnancy

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
Professor Emily Oster poses for a portrait at her office at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Pregnancy is hard. And that’s before you consider that as many as half of pregnancies come with added complications.

Economist Emily Oster became a big name in pregnancy advice 10 years ago with her book “Expecting Better: Why The Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong – And What You Really Need To Know.”

As an economist, Oster uses data to help people better understand the different scenarios they might face in pregnancy – including when things don’t go so smoothly.

Her latest book is called “The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During And After Complications.” She co-wrote it with Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Nathan Fox.

We talk about some of those complications and how patients can get better care from their doctors.

Amanda Williams