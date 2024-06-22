PrideFest returns to Wilkes-Barre with parade, wedding ceremony

David Pearson can’t wait to see the amount of color and creativity that will take over Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square this weekend for PrideFest.

“Everybody likes to make their own shirts, their own signs and everything is so colorful. It’s just a great energy throughout the day,” he said. “It’s all about community and happiness and just letting people know that they’re supported no matter what.”

Pearson is chair of The Rainbow Alliance, the organization hosting the third PrideFest and parade on Public Square on Sunday.

Over the past few years, the event has grown into one of the largest parades in the city. Board member Angelia Petrillo said there will be more than 91 vendors on Sunday and around 1,000 participants in the parade.

“In terms of not only groups participating, but in terms of attendees…we had upwards of 4,000 attendees,” she said. “The sheer presence of police and city workers they need to cover our parade is much more than any other that Wilkes-Barre has seen so far.”

Wedding Ceremony

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Lori Prashker-Thomas is the owner and lead officiant of Ceremonies by Lori. She'll lead a mass wedding ceremony at PrideFest in Wilkes-Barre.

One of those events is new this year - a mass wedding ceremony officiated by Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori.

“I want to make sure that anybody who wants to be married, can be married,” Prashker-Thomas said. “I’m also doing commitment ceremonies, vow renewals, whatever anybody wants, I’m all for it.”

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday on the bandshell stage. Prashker-Thomas said she tried to do this ceremony last year, but online backlash leading up to the day of PrideFest made most of the couples involved uncomfortable with a public event.

“I ended up doing private weddings,” Prashker-Thomas said.

She said her business has been getting calls and comments from “naysayers,” this year as well. She said she gets negative comments throughout the year, and while the negativity seems to be increasing, she’s had plenty of positive feedback as well.

“I’ve gotten a lot more clientele who come to me specifically because I am all inclusive,” she said. “On the flip side…I post mostly every wedding ceremony that I do and I’ll get really ridiculous comments.”

Those comments, she said, demonstrate the need for inclusive businesses, especially in the wedding industry.

“Love is love. Everybody deserves that moment,” she said. “It’s important for this because I want to get as many people together as possible.”

Anyone with a valid Pennsylvania marriage license can participate in the ceremony and give a donation to benefit The Rainbow Alliance.

A sprawling festival

Pearson said they had so much interest from vendors this year, they had to start a waitlist.

“The response has been so overwhelming,” he said. “It’s just great to see how many people want to be involved with PrideFest.”

More of downtown Wilkes-Barre is getting involved as well. Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery will be open for visitors to see the Northeast Regional AIDS Coalition’s HIV Memorial Quilt on display.

Speeches and performances will take place on the bandstand throughout the day. Petrillo said an American Sign Language interpreter will be on hand for any speeches.

Petrillo’s committee within The Rainbow Alliance will also launch a community needs assessment during PrideFest to see what services they can provide for the LGBTQ+ community in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

They worked with Jacob Kelley of Mx. Kelley Queer Education to create the survey.

“We think that’s going to do a lot more than just hashing out ideas and seeing what sticks,” Petrillo said. “I’m actually really, really excited to launch that and see what the community needs and what we can start providing for them.”

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News The Rainbow Alliance leads the Pride Parade in Wilkes-Barre in 2023.

Know if you go

The PrideFest parade starts at 12 p.m., but streets along the parade route will close at 10 a.m.

According to the city mayor’s office, beginning at 11 a.m., the parade will line up on South Main Street between Ross and South Streets and on South Street between South Washington and South Main and on South Street between Franklin and South Main Streets.

The parade will travel from South Main Street to Public Square.

The streets surrounding Public Square—East Market from Washington Street to Public Square, West Market from Franklin to Public Square, South Main from Northampton to Public Square and North Main Street from Butler Lane to Public Square will be closed until the festival wraps up.

High temperatures could be in the 90s on Sunday according to the National Weather Service. Pearson said there will be cold water available for free on Public Square and a misting station across the street.

The festival ends at 4 p.m. and The Rainbow Alliance will host an after-party at The Mines from 4 p.m. onward.

