A conversation-ish with Gary Janetti

GaryJanettihas built a solid following on Instagram, entertaining his one million followerswith stories of travel, observations on life and...hisability to critique blueberries and annoying children like no other.

His new book “We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay” is a collection of essays, reflecting on travel, adventure (misadventure) and love. Interspersed with recollections of his trips are personal meditations on dining alone, journeys to diverse destinations and the importance of kindness while being a visitor.

In conversation with the Emmy nominated television writer, Gary Janetti.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5