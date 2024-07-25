Foreign policy in the 2024 election

It’s safe to say the landscape of the 2024 election has changed a lot this week. And while it’s all fine and good to have your domestic policies straightened out, to be a good candidate, you have to have an idea of what you’ll do as president on the world stage.

Places like China, Ukraine and Gaza will be at the forefront of the mind of whoever becomes the next president. That probably looks pretty different for someone like Kamala Harris versus Republican nominee Donald Trump.

We discuss how the outcome of this year’s election can change the situation in those parts of the world. Which foreign policy issues are driving voters to the polls?

