What we get wrong about our midlives

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published October 10, 2024 at 9:04 AM EDT
A mother and child cool off under a fountain in Coney Island on a hot afternoon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

When most people think of the a midlife crisis, they picture a man in his 50s dating a younger woman and buying a sports car.

But what does this depiction of midlife get wrong and who gets left behind by this narrative? What changes actually take place during our midlives and why is this period of life so under-researched despite everyone alive having decent odds of living through it?

We gather a panel of experts and sit down to break down our midlives.

Haili Blassingame