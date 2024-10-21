DOJ officials charge ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled assassination plot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We're following up on an ongoing case at the U.S. Justice Department. Almost a year ago, federal authorities charged an Indian national for allegedly plotting to assassinate a political activist - a U.S. citizen - in New York City. The case was a point of friction between the United States and India, and NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been covering this. Hey there, Ryan.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK, so what are the allegations in this case?

LUCAS: Well, the target of this alleged plot is a man named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He's a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen and attorney in New York, but he's also a Sikh separatist. And that means that he wants to create a homeland for Sikhs that's independent from India.

INSKEEP: Right.

LUCAS: Now, the Justice Department, as you said, first announced charges in this case last November. It said it had foiled a plot to kill Pannun in New York. At that time, only one person was charged in the case - an Indian national who allegedly has a background in drugs and weapons trafficking. He is in U.S. custody. He's pleaded not guilty. But the indictment mentioned an unnamed Indian government official who allegedly orchestrated this whole alleged thing. Then, late last week, there was a big development in the case. The Justice Department filed a new indictment. It identified that Indian government official as Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer. He is now facing several charges, including conspiracy and murder for hire. Unlike his co-defendant, though, who is in U.S. custody, Yadav is still at large.

INSKEEP: Wow. Well, how does it affect American relations with India, when you have an Indian intelligence officer allegedly plotting to murder an American on U.S. soil?

LUCAS: Well, look, this case has certainly been a point of tension in the U.S.-India relationship, but the Biden administration sees India as a critical counterbalance to China. And so the administration has been trying to strengthen its ties with India, while at the same time making clear that it's not OK to go around trying to kill American citizens on American soil. After this case was announced, India set up its own internal investigation into the alleged plot. There was a lot of skepticism about what that ultimately would amount to, and there still is, in fact. This past week, though, Indian officials were in Washington for meetings about the case. The State Department said each side provided an update on their respective investigations. A day later, though, the U.S. unsealed charges against this former intelligence officer.

INSKEEP: Ryan, as you're talking, I'm remembering what seems possibly to be a related case in Canada. Canada, last week, kicked out six Indian diplomats and accused them, basically, of targeting the Sikh community in that country. Is that related to this case?

LUCAS: Right. Canada announced that six Indian diplomats were persons of interest in the assassination of a leading Sikh separatist in Canada back in 2023. Has to be said - India rejects those allegations. Now, as to your question of whether the events in Canada are related to the U.S. case, the answer is yes. In a broad sense, they both involve allegations that the Indian government is plotting assassinations overseas, but there's also a more direct connection here. The man who was killed in Canada was a close aide to Pannun, the American who was allegedly targeted for assassination here.

INSKEEP: Oh.

LUCAS: They were both prominent Sikh separatists. They worked closely together. They were colleagues, friends. They spoke on an almost daily basis. And in fact, the day before Nijjar was killed - the man in Canada - he warned Pannun that assassins were coming for him, as well. That's what Pannun told me. I spent time with him recently in New York. He also told me that the foiled plot last year against him was not a one-off, and he says that his life is still under threat.

INSKEEP: And we'll just let people know that we're going to hear more of your story, and your interview with Pannun, later today on All Things Considered. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas, thanks so much.

