Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton could close in 2025

A South Scranton church could close next year.

Father Jonathan Kuhar, pastor of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, met with parishioners of Nativity of Our Lord Church on Orchard Street last week to propose closing the church in June, according to Diocese of Scranton spokesperson Eric Deabill.

“Fr. Kuhar made a proposal to his parishioners to close Nativity of Our Lord Church next June,” Deabill said of the Tuesday night meeting. “He received feedback and answered questions at the meeting.”

Nativity of Our Lord Church is one of two “worship sites” under Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which was formed in 2023. Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church on Prospect Ave. is also part of the parish.

Deabill said the proposal made last week is not a final decision to close the church, though Kuhar has been “transparent” with the parish community regarding its financial situation and the cost of maintaining two churches.

“There is not a final decision at this point on the future of Nativity of Our Lord Church,” Deabill said.

Now that Kuhar has begun consulting with the parishioners, a group of priests from around the Diocese of Scranton known as the Diocesan Presbyteral Council and the Diocesan Bishop must be consulted and make the final decision, Deabill said.

He said the possibility of closing Nativity of Our Lord Church is part of the Diocese of Scranton’s Vision 2030 process, which started in 2021 to address issues like a diminishing number of priests in the diocese, fewer people attending mass, and church infrastructure and finances.

Discussions like this are happening across the Diocese of Scranton’s region. In Wilkes-Barre, Father Joseph Verespy has proposed closing St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, one of the oldest churches in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Deabill said St. Mary’s is at the same stage as Nativity of Our Lord - neither closing has received final approval.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

