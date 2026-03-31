Artemis II mission will take astronauts around the moon

NASA’s Artemis II mission is set to launch on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 10-day mission will send four astronauts around the moon.

It’s the first time in more than 50 years that NASA astronauts have ventured back toward the moon. The voyage will also send humans further into space than they’ve ever gone before.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Briony Horgan, professor of planetary science at Purdue University, about the mission and why it is historic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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