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Trump has destroyed the norms of White House reporting

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro,
David FolkenflikScott Detrow
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT

A survey by Georgetown University reveals how President Trump has controlled information and upended the norms of White House reporting.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.