Trump says he'll create an AI task force. Industry insiders have a lot of questions

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In another of his Truth Social posts over the weekend, the president said he will create an AI Force. He said this would be a government body and that he would appoint an AI czar to monitor the industry. NPR's Bobby Allyn reports on reaction from the tech industry.

BOBBY ALLYN, BYLINE: The post flew fast around Silicon Valley. And that's because the tech industry wasn't expecting it, and many were grasping to understand how it might work. President Trump compared this AI Force to his Space Force, a military branch established by Congress in his first term. But what it would look like exactly, what kind of powers it would have and whether it needs a sign-off from Congress were all left unanswered. Michael Kratsios, the White House's top science and technology adviser, said on Fox News that Trump forming an AI Force is not a concession to those who have raised concerns about the dangers of AI.

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MICHAEL KRATSIOS: I think the thing that he's describing is how important it is that we, as an administration, coordinate in order to make sure that this great technological innovation that's transforming the country, that's driving economic growth, continues to do so.

ALLYN: Trump advisers have been split on AI regulation. One camp has been worried about how the powerful technology could lead to mass job losses and more instances of AI going rogue. The other camp argues the fears have been overblown and that the U.S. should let AI develop without restrictions so that China does not win the AI race. Taylor Barkley says Trump's announcement shows the light-touch regulation camp is what Trump backs. Barkley runs the Abundance Institute, an advocacy group that lobbies for light-touch approaches to AI. He says Trump is responding to recent events, including AI agents autonomously hacking into companies and former AI employees warning about AI's dangers.

TAYLOR BARKLEY: It's been full of a lot of pessimism, I think, talking heads speaking about the downsides and the catastrophic risks of AI - and wanting to do something decisive and send out a positive message of his own.

ALLYN: In his post, Trump said the fears surrounding AI are a hoax, adding that his administration will not, quote, "hinder or stifle the growth of this incredible industry."

Bobby Allyn, NPR News.

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