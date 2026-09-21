Washington press corps rallies around CNN, MS Now and Politico after White House ban

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Three major news outlets are suing President Trump over his decision to ban their journalists from the White House. Other news outlets are also standing up for their colleagues. It is the latest escalation in the president's long-running campaign to discredit the news media over what he sees as unflattering coverage. NPR's Scott Horsley spent a decade covering the White House before he became our economics correspondent, and he joins us now. Hey, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Hi. Good to be with you.

DETROW: So what's the basis for the news outlets' lawsuit?

HORSLEY: The three targeted media outlets - CNN, MS NOW and Politico - say the president's decision to bar some journalists from the White House and not others is a violation of the First Amendment. They also say their due process rights were violated because they didn't get any notice or chance to challenge this decision. Trump made it clear in his comments to other reporters last week that he was unhappy with the kinds of stories these three outlets have been telling.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They purposely write negative news, and they do that because they want to try and diminish the Republicans and a Republican administration.

HORSLEY: Over the weekend, journalists from those three outlets were denied access to the White House grounds, and they had their press passes confiscated. They're asking a judge to immediately return those press credentials, renew their access to the White House, and we expect a court hearing on Wednesday.

DETROW: What is the White House saying about this?

HORSLEY: The White House put out a statement this afternoon saying access is a privilege, not a right. But the media outlets argue that once access has been granted to some reporters, you can't turn away others just because you don't like the tone of their coverage. Trump is not happy with that tone, and he's threatened to lock out other news organizations as well.

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TRUMP: New York Times is so fake. Washington Post is disgusting. I mean, they're disgusting. I don't get it. Why would they be - you know, we're doing so well. And they'll take the most positive story and make it as negative as possible.

HORSLEY: There have been a lot of negative stories lately. You know, the war with Iran appears to be stalemated. That's pushing energy prices up, adding to people's frustration with the high cost of living. The president's own approval rating is low, and that could cost Republicans in the upcoming midterms. But as the media outlets argue in their lawsuit, the Constitution does not allow the president to deny the press their First Amendment rights just because he doesn't like the content of their reporting.

DETROW: Reporters and outlets who cover the White House often collaborate so much. How is the rest of the press corps pushing back?

HORSLEY: Well, other TV networks, in particular, have rallied in support of their colleagues who are also their competitors. CNN was scheduled to serve as the TV pooler today, meaning they would supply TV pictures and sound to all the other networks. Of course, CNN can't do that while they're barred from the White House grounds, and in solidarity with CNN, the other major TV networks agreed to boycott the pool. As a result, there was no network feed this afternoon of the president's ribbon cutting at the new White House helipad. Other parts of the press corps have taken similar steps, including the still photographers. NPR announced this evening we will not be using any audio from White House events while this is playing out. And, you know, for a president who has always lived for media attention, even when it is unflattering, that blackout could be the most powerful response.

DETROW: Scott, help people understand who maybe aren't glued to White House coverage and political coverage minute by minute - what is at stake here?

HORSLEY: This is not really about whether some CNN or Politico reporter gets shut out of the White House for a day or two. The reason those reporters are there, either from CNN or The New York Times or NPR, is to be the eyes and ears of the American people because the public has a right to see and hear what their government's up to without the president using his Sharpie as an editor's pen. Ever since he came to power, Trump has tried to delegitimize the news media, calling it fake news or enemies of the people. And unfortunately, that has sown a lot of distrust that's likely to linger, even if a court does act quickly and order these journalists reinstated.

DETROW: NPR's Scott Horsley, thank you so much.

HORSLEY: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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