Missouri court rules in favor of Trump-backed map, but Supreme Court will weigh in

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The court battle over redistricting in Missouri is not over yet. Even though ballots for the midterms have already been mailed out, the latest ruling is from a federal appeals court, which said Monday the state should use a map designed to flip a seat for Republicans. Another trip to the Supreme Court is almost certain. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports.

JASON ROSENBAUM, BYLINE: Just on September 10, the U.S. Supreme Court seemed to almost close the door on redistricting in Missouri. It refused to intervene in a ruling by the state Supreme Court that blocked a map backed by President Trump. The state court said it had to be approved by Missouri voters before it could be used. That meant the same map as the one used in 2022 and 2024 should still be used this November, helping the Democrats' chances of holding a seat in Kansas City. But Monday, a federal appeals court for the 8th Circuit ruled that the GOP plan should be used on November 3 because it was the map used already in the August primaries.

One of the plaintiffs, Republican Congressman Bob Onder of suburban St. Louis, said the appeals court should prevail over the state court to protect the rights of primary voters.

BOB ONDER: So really, the question is whether 1.2 million Missouri voters would be disenfranchised by an activist Missouri Supreme Court. And I think today, the 8th Circuit said, no, they would not be - that those votes cast on August 4 would count. I think it's a big victory for democracy and for the rule of law.

ROSENBAUM: The last-minute court fight is happening now in part because the Republican secretary of state delayed ruling on the petition drive that gave the voters a say on the redistricting. The appeals court Monday blocked enforcement of its own ruling until September 28 to give proponents of the referendum time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Chuck Hatfield represents the redistricting opponents and expects to win.

CHUCK HATFIELD: The Supreme Court of the United States has been pretty clear that the federal courts are prohibited from interfering in elections this close to Election Day. And I think this is kind of a classic example of why that should not be done. You know, votes are - have already been cast by military members.

ROSENBAUM: The U.S. Supreme Court has already declined twice to allow the GOP map to take effect, but it hasn't ruled out hearing the case again.

For NPR News, I'm Jason Rosenbaum in St. Louis.

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