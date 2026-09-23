Ukraine's Zelenskyy proposes energy truce with Russia during meeting with Trump

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Ukraine's president is proposing that Ukraine and Russia stop attacking each other's energy systems. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said he doesn't think Russia is prepared to take up the offer. For more, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre in Washington. Good morning, Greg.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Leila.

FADEL: So what are the details of this proposal?

MYRE: So both Russia and Ukraine have very effective air offenses at the moment, and they're hammering each other's energy supplies. So after meeting President Trump at the U.N., President Zelenskyy told reporters that he'd proposed that Ukraine and Russia undertake a limited ceasefire on this front. Here he is.

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PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: We are ready for energy ceasefire. If they don't want us to attack their diesel and refineries, we are ready if they will not attack our energy system, our electricity, heating system, water supplies.

MYRE: But, Leila, Zelenskyy's been making this kind of proposal for some time now. And he acknowledged that Russian leader Vladimir Putin doesn't appear ready to accept it, even though his oil facilities are being hard-hit and his economy is under strain.

FADEL: Now, these attacks have been taking place for quite a while. Is there a growing sense of urgency with winter approaching?

MYRE: Certainly. Yes. On the Ukrainian side, Zelenskyy openly acknowledges this. Here's what he said.

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ZELENSKYY: We have to prepare for the winter. And if it will be winter in war, it will be not simple.

MYRE: So Russia's been attacking Ukraine's electricity grid for the past four winters, and Ukraine has managed to keep the system patched together. But it's increasingly fragile, and this winter is seen as critical. Ukraine is more vulnerable because it's essentially out of American Patriot missiles that it needs to stop Russia's incoming ballistic missiles. So the risk of widespread blackouts during the harsh Ukrainian winter is very real. And now Ukraine's airstrikes have knocked out a large percentage of Russia's oil production - close to half, according to estimates by oil analysts. But Putin seems to believe he's in the stronger position and hasn't shown interest in this kind of limited truce.

FADEL: Zelenskyy and Trump have had a difficult relationship. Did we get a sense of how Trump responded yesterday?

MYRE: Yeah. Zelenskyy said he asked Trump to relay this ceasefire proposal to Putin. Trump, for his part, was cordial but noncommittal. He's repeatedly said he could broker a deal in this war, but there hasn't been any sign of a breakthrough. And Zelenskyy also said he requested additional help with air defenses but that he got no clear response. And as we know, Trump has effectively cut off military aid to Ukraine. And there's no indication he's about to change that position, especially when he's bogged down with the war he launched in Iran.

FADEL: Is there any prospect for diplomacy on the war in the coming days?

MYRE: Yeah, Leila, not really at the moment. Zelenskyy'll be addressing the United Nations today, so we'll be watching if he has anything to say on that front. Now, last week, Trump signed a new law that would allow him to place tariffs on Russia and countries buying its oil. This was the measure proposed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. And in his speech yesterday to the U.N., Trump said he would use these expanded powers if necessary, but he didn't say this was imminent. And again, as we know, Trump has always been reluctant to pressure Russia.

FADEL: That's NPR's Greg Myre. Greg, thank you for your reporting.

MYRE: Sure thing, Leila. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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