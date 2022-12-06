ArtScene Conference 2023: Creative Relationships in a Diverse World
Tuesday, September 19th, 9am to 4pm (please plan to arrive by 8:45am)
The 2023 ArtScene Conference will bring artists, arts organizations' staff and board members together for a day of conversation and a call to action on diversity, inclusion, and accessibility within art spaces. This conference idea grew from a Keystone Edition Arts episode last year on diversity and inclusion in regional theatre organizations and conversations with individuals and organizations connected to the arts.
The conference will include a keynote speaker focused on diversity and inclusion in the arts, networking, and sessions on topics including attracting diverse audiences, securing funding, improving accessibility, the role of the arts in attracting economic development, and more! We will also record a panel discussion for a Keystone Edition Arts episode.
- Where: WVIA studios in Pittston
- Cost: Free
- Who should attend: Artists, staff and board members of arts & cultural organizations
(If the registration form does not appear for you, please click here to open in a new window)
Speaker: Jeffrey L. Bowman, co-founder and CEO of Reframe
Title: Why Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Will Not Be Enough To Save Arts & Culture - How To Future Proof Arts & Culture
Description
Join us for a provocative conversation with pioneer, Wiley published author, inventor of the Reframe Cultural Maturity Assessment and change approach to inclusive experience design, Jeffrey L. Bowman. Mr. Bowman shares insights into challenges and opportunities for how the Arts and Culture sector respond to the changing human race.
Based on findings from his books The Reframe Marketplace Change Guidebook and Reframe The Marketplace, Bowman provides foresight with case studies for how brands and businesses, and by extension arts and cultural organizations, future proof their business with a perspective that helps answer the following:
Who is the New Majority and why does it matter?
How to Assess Your Organization’s Level of Change Readiness?
- The Role Arts & Culture Play in “Future Proofing” Cities.*
Given this once in a lifetime human event, get insights based on years of research and development while helping Arts & Cultural Institutions modernize their approach to the New Majority. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to accelerate inclusive change and growth from the inside out.
* The research Bowman draws on is focused on cities; the information will apply to communities of all sizes.
Conference attendees will receive a free copy of Bowman's book “REFRAME The Marketplace: The Total Market Approach To Reaching The New Majority.”
Nurturing Diversity (10:45 – 11:45 am)
Attendees will learn how artists and arts organizations can get funding to improve diversity and accessibility. Panelists will share information on how to prepare grant applications for local and state funders, will describe what foundations look for in grant applications, and provide examples of success.
Moderated by Vicki Austin, Senior Director Grants and Education at WVIA.
Panelists:
- Laura Duccheschi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scranton Area Community Foundation
- Brandon Hanks, Executive Director, Rebel Stages
- Dana Payne, Director of DEI Initiatives, Diverse Cultures & Heritage, PA Council on the Arts
- Travis Prince, artist and Black Scranton Project board member
Creating Long-term Organizational Change (1-2 pm)
Attendees will learn about the benefits of improving DEI and accessibility for arts organizations' customers, staff, and board members. Panelists will discuss what it means to be diverse, equitable, and inclusive and what's necessary to change an organization's culture. Other topics include securing funding to make changes possible and the arts as an economic driver for communities.
Moderated by Erika Funke, host of ArtScene and Keystone Edition Arts at WVIA
Panelists:
- Jeffrey L. Bowman, Co-founder and CEO of Reframe
- Dan Kimbrough, Founder and owner of Park Multimedia, producer of Systemic podcast, PA Humanities board member
- Maureen McGuigan, Director of Arts & Culture for Lackawanna County
- Francisco Torres-Aranda, Co-founder of Advanced-Tec Materials
DEI & Accessibility in Action (2:30-3:30 pm)
Attendees will learn how improving DEI and accessibility can lead to audience growth. Panelists will share examples and resources, including how to promote it to ensure the public knows about it.
Co-moderators & panelists:
- Alicia Nordstrom, Ph.D, Professor of Psychology and Department Chair at Misericordia University
- Lalaine Little, Ph.D, director of the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University and adjunct professor in the department of Arts, Film, and Music
Panelists:
- Rose Daniels, Poet and third vice-president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch No. 2306
- Jacqui Schwartz, Arts & Accessibility Manager for Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance
8:15 - 9:00am - Sign-in and nametag pick-up
9:00am - Opening remarks
9:15 - 10:15am – Keynote and Q&A
10:15 - 10:45am - Book signing/break/networking
10:45 - 11:45am - Panel discussion: Nurturing Diversity
11:45 - 12:45pm - Lunch and networking
1:00 - 2:00pm - Panel discussion: Creating Long-term Organizational Change (will be recorded for Keystone Edition Arts episode)
2:00 - 2:30pm - Break and networking
2:30 - 3:30pm - Panel discussion: DEI & Accessibility in Action
3:30 - 3:45pm Closing remarks
3:45 pm to ? - Networking
Americans for the Arts - Arts and Economic Impact
ARTnews - Major Foundations Commit $11M. to Diversify Leadership at 19 Arts Museums
Theater Breaking Through Barriers
The Voices Project
Wilkes University - Diversity, Equity, and Social Justice Resources