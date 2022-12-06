ArtScene Conference 2023: Creative Relationships in a Diverse World

Speaker: Jeffrey L. Bowman, co-founder and CEO of Reframe

Title: Why Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Will Not Be Enough To Save Arts & Culture - How To Future Proof Arts & Culture

Description

Join us for a provocative conversation with pioneer, Wiley published author, inventor of the Reframe Cultural Maturity Assessment and change approach to inclusive experience design, Jeffrey L. Bowman. Mr. Bowman shares insights into challenges and opportunities for how the Arts and Culture sector respond to the changing human race.

Based on findings from his books The Reframe Marketplace Change Guidebook and Reframe The Marketplace , Bowman provides foresight with case studies for how brands and businesses, and by extension arts and cultural organizations, future proof their business with a perspective that helps answer the following:

Who is the New Majority and why does it matter? How to Assess Your Organization’s Level of Change Readiness? The Role Arts & Culture Play in “Future Proofing” Cities.*

Given this once in a lifetime human event, get insights based on years of research and development while helping Arts & Cultural Institutions modernize their approach to the New Majority. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to accelerate inclusive change and growth from the inside out.

* The research Bowman draws on is focused on cities; the information will apply to communities of all sizes.

Conference attendees will receive a free copy of Bowman's book “REFRAME The Marketplace: The Total Market Approach To Reaching The New Majority.”