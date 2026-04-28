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Aging Together: A Summit for Action on Elder Justice

Aging Together: A Summit for Action on Elder Justice

Scammers are criminals who are targeting older Pennsylvanians every day – stealing savings, shattering trust, and leaving families searching for answers. Aging Together: A Summit for Action on Elder Justice brings the community together at a critical moment to confront fraud and elder financial exploitation head-on.

Hosted by WVIA, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, AARP Pennsylvania, and the Moses Taylor Foundation, this free, in-person summit will equip Pennsylvanians with practical tools, trusted resources, and real-world strategies to stop scams before they start. The day will culminate in a powerful recorded panel discussion focusing on strengthening prevention, reporting, and response across the Commonwealth. The panel will air statewide on WVIA TV on June 15, 2026 in observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

WVIA's Julie Sidoni will be the emcee for the program, and the show panelist will include:

  • Jason Kavulich, Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging
  • Amy Whitworth, Director, Office of Elder Justice in the Courts
  • Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP PA State Director
  • Liz Schneider, Chief Deputy Attorney General, Elder Exploitation Section

Event Details:

  • Check-In & Coffee/Pastries: 9:30 – 10:00 AM
  • Event Begins: 10:00 AM
  • Morning Program: 10:15 – 11:30 AM
  • Lunch and Resource Tables: 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM
  • Keystone Edition Taping: 1:00 PM
  • Event concludes: 2:00 – 2:15 PM
  • Location: WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston, PA
  • ⚠️ Seating is limited—please pre-register to secure your spot.

If your organization would like to host a resource table, please email Caitlin Mackiewicz at CaitlinMackiewicz@wvia.org by Thursday, May 7 at noon.

Please note that space is limited, and tables will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA Way
Pittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org