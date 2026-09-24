Be My Neighbor Day 2026

Meet Daniel Tiger, visit with Community helpers and participate in activity stations, and so much more!

It’s WVIA’s Be My Neighbor Day, Saturday, October 17th from 9am until noon at WVIA studios!

Families can meet with community helpers, explore a variety of hands-on activity stations, participate in story time, and snap a photo with Daniel Tiger (reservation required). All children will receive a free storybook while supplies last. Help our neighbors in need by bringing a donation of canned fruit in support of Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston. Come and join the fun all while celebrating being kind to our community!

*Reservations for Daniel Tiger Meet and Greets are required.*

Hope to see you there!

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD ©2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved. The PBS KIDS logo is a registered trademark of the Public Broadcasting Service and is used with permission.

