Beyond the Will: Planning Your Legacy
Beyond the Will: Planning Your Legacy
Beyond the Will: Planning Your Legacy. Free estate planning seminar and complimentary breakfast.
Join WVIA and Attorney Scott Lynett for an informative conversation covering wills and trusts, protecting your loved ones, lifetime gifting strategies, and thoughtful ways to pass on your wealth and values for generations to come.
- Thursday, October 29th 2026
- 9:00am
- WVIA
WVIA Public Media Studios
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA WayPittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org