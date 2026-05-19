Member Day at Montage Mountain Waterpark

Dive into the fun with WVIA for a wet n’ wild day on Wednesday, June 17th!

WVIA will be hosting our Annual Member Day for all active members at Montage Mountain Waterpark on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 11am-6pm.

Member Check In is from 10:30AM to 4:30PM sharp.

Admission to the waterpark allows you access to the slides and rides from 11am-6pm on the day of your visit.

Follow the WVIA signs to our Member Check In Area in the Ski Rental Building. The Clubhouse Explorers Card is not valid for Montage Mountain Water Park Day. Tickets will be emailed to members two weeks prior to the event. Each link is only valid for one use. You can print your tickets OR show them on your mobile device for entry. If you have any difficulty, WVIA Staff will be on hand at the event to assist you.

All members in attendance need to have a wristband for admission (whether you swim or not). If you need additional wristbands on that day, these can be purchased through Montage Mountain Waterpark.

This event is held RAIN OR SHINE! No outside food or beverages are allowed in the waterpark. Food will be available for purchase.

Lockers are available for rental in the Main Lodge and Rentals Building.

WVIA Members and guests attending WVIA Member Day events will be required to comply with all restrictions and safety measures imposed and/or implemented by the event venue.

WVIA Members should visit the event venue's website for specific safety information.

*Please note that this event is subject to change at any time.

Visit WVIA.org for regularly updated information.

If you have specific questions, you can contact WVIA at 570-602-1110 or email us at members@wvia.org. Someone from the Membership Department will return your call or email during normal business hours and provide you with additional information.

By registering for any event, you agree to be added to WVIA’s email list to receive updates, news, and event information. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Not yet a member? Click here to become one today!

