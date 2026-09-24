🕵️♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎
🕵️♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎
🕵️♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎
Love PBS mysteries like Marlow Murder Club and Marble Hall Murders? Join WVIA for a night of mystery, fun and prizes!
📅 Friday, September 18
⏰ 6:00 PM
📍 Hazleton Public Library
Enjoy:
🎬 A special PBS Mystery screening
🕵️ A mystery game to solve
🏆 Prizes
🥨 Refreshments
🎭 Special guests from the Pennsylvania Theatre of the Performing Arts’ The Great Detectives
Best of all—it’s FREE!
Join us for Mystery Loves Company on September 18 at the Hazleton Public Library!
Hazleton Area Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Hazleton Area Public Library
55 N Church StHazleton, Pennsylvania 18201