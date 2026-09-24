🕵️‍♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎

Love PBS mysteries like Marlow Murder Club and Marble Hall Murders? Join WVIA for a night of mystery, fun and prizes!

📅 Friday, September 18

⏰ 6:00 PM

📍 Hazleton Public Library

Enjoy:

🎬 A special PBS Mystery screening

🕵️ A mystery game to solve

🏆 Prizes

🥨 Refreshments

🎭 Special guests from the Pennsylvania Theatre of the Performing Arts’ The Great Detectives

Best of all—it’s FREE!

Join us for Mystery Loves Company on September 18 at the Hazleton Public Library!

