100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

🕵️‍♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎

🕵️‍♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎

🕵️‍♀️ Mystery Loves Company is coming to Hazleton! 🔎

Love PBS mysteries like Marlow Murder Club and Marble Hall Murders? Join WVIA for a night of mystery, fun and prizes!

📅 Friday, September 18
⏰ 6:00 PM
📍 Hazleton Public Library

Enjoy:
🎬 A special PBS Mystery screening
🕵️ A mystery game to solve
🏆 Prizes
🥨 Refreshments
🎭 Special guests from the Pennsylvania Theatre of the Performing Arts’ The Great Detectives

Best of all—it’s FREE!

Join us for Mystery Loves Company on September 18 at the Hazleton Public Library!

Hazleton Area Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Hazleton Area Public Library
55 N Church St
Hazleton, Pennsylvania 18201