Wyoming County Voices: Prevention Starts in Our Schools brings together educators, community leaders, and public health advocates to address the opioid crisis through education and early prevention.

Produced in collaboration with the Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee, the Lackawanna Trail and Tunkhannock School Districts, and WVIA, this program highlights how schools and communities are working together to inform students, support families, and build awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse.

Through conversation and shared perspectives, the program explores how school-based prevention efforts can help protect the next generation and strengthen the Wyoming County community.

The panel will be moderated by Julie Sidoni, WVIA’s Director of Public Affairs.

Panelists include:



Cammie Anderson , Drug & Alcohol Prevention Education Coordinator, Tunkhannock School District

, Drug & Alcohol Prevention Education Coordinator, Tunkhannock School District Amie Talarico , Director of Special Education, Lackawanna Trail School District

, Director of Special Education, Lackawanna Trail School District Brian Kearney , Elementary Principal, Lackawanna Trail School District

, Elementary Principal, Lackawanna Trail School District Stephanie Giancini, LPC, Trauma Counselor, Tunkhannock Area School District

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