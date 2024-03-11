"Cat-itude" creator: Author & artist of the children's series, "Max Meow," visits Williamsport

Creator of the "Max Meow " graphic novel series recently visited Williamsport as part of his ongoing book tour.

John Gallagher was invited to The Otto Bookstore in downtown to talk about his ongoing children’s graphic novel series. He just released the fifth installment, “Max Meow: Attack of the Zombees,” in November. The series, first published by Random House in 2020, follows a superhero cat that also works as a podcaster. Although not a very popular podcaster, according to Gallagher. He says he is currently working on the sixth installment, “Max Meow: When Pancakes Go Bad, Really Bad.” It us about giant stacks of monster pancakes attacking the City of Kittyopolis, the setting of the series. It also will feature a new character in the series, Rex Rocket, a space dog who Gallagher plans to create a spinoff about. The graphic novel should release in March of 2025.

Gallagher, who grew up in Selinsgrove from the age of 6, incorporates the quirky small-town life into his works.

“It’s funny because often, the quirky people I have in my cities in my comics are often inspired by the small town feel that Selinsgrove had. In Selinsgrove you grew up, everybody knew who you were, knew your name, so you had to stay out of trouble if you could help it. But people also looked out for each other and that is an idea I try to get across in my books,” he said.

He later went to college at Temple University and Penn State.

Though the small town may be inspired by parts of his life, Gallagher’s youngest son, Will, was the biggest inspiration. His son, being a fan of "Dogman" by Dav Pilkey and dealing with dyslexia, inspired Gallagher to create a book that would engage him.

“Max Meow" was a way to create another book he would read, and (he) even helped me come up with the character's name,” he said.,

Gallagher has been making comics since he was 5 years old. Ever since he first picked up a comic — credit to his mother — he found a love for them. Superhero comics such as Shazam and Batman and Robin were big influences on his work.

“Comics are how I learned how to read, and I have been creating them ever since,” he said. “I always say it was my mom’s fault… She was trying to keep me busy one day and picked up a comic book for me from the grocery store. The combination of words right in the panel next to the characters just mesmerized me.”

From then, he put down the Dr. Seuss books and began a long standing love for comics. Before having "Max Meow" published through Random House, Gallagher self-published his comics and graphic novels for nearly 20 years. He said the dependence on himself to be an editor, artist and writer helped get published with bigger outlets. His first ever self-published comic was called "Buzzboy" is about a former quirky teen sidekick. The character was heavily inspired by Robin of Batman. Gallagher, most recently, was hired to draw for an Iron Man story for Marvel, he said. His next venture is returning to his home state of Virginia to speak at local schools for Read Across America and will do readings over Zoom with schools across the country. This summer he will be attending the San Diego Comic-Con. However, at the end of the day, Gallagher’s goal with his books is to let kids have so much fun they don’t realize they’re reading.

“One of the things I was really fortunate about is that my family, my parents, my brother and sister, they were always so encouraging… I have been very fortunate because I know not everybody gets encouraged all the time with what they were doing. It was true of my art teachers growing up, they were always excited about what I was going to do next and I credit them with inspiring me to keep going,” he said.

