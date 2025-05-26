100 WVIA Way
Where the racial justice movement stands, 5 years after George Floyd's murder

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2025 at 11:31 AM EDT
People participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, 2020, at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza in New York. (Kathy Willen/AP)
/
People participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, 2020, at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza in New York. (Kathy Willen/AP)

After George Floyd’s murder 5 years ago at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, there were calls for racial justice, police reform and increased diversity, equity and inclusion. But since then, there’s been a major backlash against that movement.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Bryan Stevenson about what’s next for the racial justice movement. He’s the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization working to fight racial injustice in the legal system. He is also a professor at New York University School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

News
Here & Now Newsroom