Dire conditions plague overcrowded detention centers that ICE is sending LA migrants to
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already deported some of the people picked up in raids that triggered protests in Los Angeles. Those that weren’t sent back to the countries they came from are headed to detention centers that ICE admits are overcrowded.
NPR’s Jasmine Garsd joins us to discuss the conditions inside these detention centers.
