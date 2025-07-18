100 WVIA Way
What the State Department cuts could mean for cultural diplomacy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

The Trump administration laid off more than 1,300 State Department employees last week.

The administration says the cuts are necessary to increase efficiency, but experts warn that there could be negative consequences to the United States’ relationship with other countries, especially when it comes to cultural diplomacy.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Christopher Merrill, director of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa and a longtime cultural diplomat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

News
Here & Now Newsroom