Remote area east of Kabul struck by earthquake

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

The Kunar Province, a mountainous region of Afghanistan to the east of the capital Kabul, was struck by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake late Sunday night. So far, the Taliban-run government says more than 800 people have died and thousands more are injured.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Kabul with Dr. Mushtaq Khan, the International Rescue Committee’s head of nutrition in the country.

