What would it take to secure Iran's stockpile of nuclear material

President Trump said he is still not ruling out sending troops into Iran to secure its hidden stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a key ingredient needed to make a nuclear weapon. Experts say Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to make at least 10 nuclear warheads.

David Albright, a weapons expert and founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, joins us to discuss what it would take to secure Iran’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

