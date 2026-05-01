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Iran war shakes Global economy as energy costs surge and recession fears grow

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Eyder PeraltaDiaa HadidJewel Bright
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT

From energy markets to everyday prices, the fallout from the Iran war is reshaping the global economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
News
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is an international correspondent for NPR. He was named NPR's Mexico City correspondent in 2022. Before that, he was based in Cape Town, South Africa. He started his journalism career as a pop music critic and after a few newspaper stints, he joined NPR in 2008.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Jewel Bright