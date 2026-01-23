Your guide to Oscar-nominated movies and where to watch them

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are out. It's a lot of films, and we are here to help! You can see the full list of nominees here, and read our takeaways here.

Below, you can find details and coverage of the 14 films nominated in six major categories: best picture, best actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress, and best director. Dive in!

Sinners

The gist: Ryan Coogler's movie stars Michael B. Jordan playing twin brothers who open a 1930s juke joint. And opening night does not go as planned when a bloodthirsty menace appears outside. (Vampires — we're talking about vampires.)

16 nominations: actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, casting, cinematography, costume design, directing, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, best picture, production design, sound, visual effects, original screenplay

Where to see it: Stream it on HBO Max and Prime Video. Rent or buy it on Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖 'Sinners' gives Michael B. Jordan two roles of a lifetime

📖 Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are symbiotic. 'Sinners' is the latest proof

📖 In 'Sinners,' the blues is a portal between this world and the next

🎧 In 'Sinners,' there will be blood, booze, and the blues

Stories and interviews

📖🎧 Michael B. Jordan expands his cinematic universe

One Battle After Another

The gist: Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed up ex-revolutionary whose past comes to haunt him. DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor are all nominated for their performances.

13 nominations: actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, another actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, casting, cinematography, directing, film editing, original score, best picture, production design, sound, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on HBO Max. Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 Prescient and political, 'One Battle After Another' is one of the year's best films

📖 'One Battle After Another' wants a revolution

🎧 'One Battle After Another' is revolutionary — and revelatory

Stories and interviews

🎧 Chase Infiniti reflects on her breakthrough role

Frankenstein

The gist: Guillermo del Toro's take on the Mary Shelley classic. Jacob Elordi plays the creature and Oscar Isaac is the scientist.

9 nominations: actor in a supporting role, cinematography, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, original score, best picture, production design, sound, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖 Frankenstein is the monster (movie) Guillermo del Toro was born to bring to life

🎧 Only Guillermo del Toro could've made this 'Frankenstein'

Stories and interviews

📖🎧 Guillermo del Toro says his future was set the first time he saw 'Frankenstein'

Marty Supreme

The gist: Timothée Chalamet plays a working-class heel aiming to become a table tennis champion in the 1950s.

9 nominations: actor in a leading role, casting, cinematography, costume design, directing, film editing, best picture, production design, original screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 Timothée Chalamet brings a lot to the table in 'Marty Supreme'

🎧 In 'Marty Supreme,' Timothée Chalamet is good at being supremely annoying

Stories and interviews

📖🎧 The real ping pong champion — and hustler — who inspired 'Marty Supreme'

Sentimental Value

The gist: Stellan Skarsgård is a filmmaker attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughters, proving that at the very least, the tension between art and parenthood is complicated. Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning are all nominated for their performances.

9 nominations: actor in a supporting role, actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, directing, film editing, best international feature film, best picture, original screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 'Sentimental Value' is a family drama that lets everyone off the hook too easily

🎧 Finding 'Sentimental Value' in a broken family

Stories and interviews

🎧 Stellan Skarsgård talks about his starring role in the new movie, 'Sentimental Value'

Hamnet

The gist: A young English couple meets, falls in love, has children and suffers an unspeakable tragedy. One of them happens to be William Shakespeare, who goes on to write Hamlet. Jessie Buckley plays his wife.

8 nominations: actress in a leading role, casting, costume design, directing, original score, best picture, production design, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 Forget 'Shakespeare in Love' — 'Hamnet' explores Shakespeare in grief

📖 The real 'Hamnet' died centuries ago, but this novel is timeless

🎧 'Hamnet' is a Shakespearean tearjerker that pulls no punches

Bugonia

The gist: Yorgos Lanthimos' flick stars Emma Stone as a high-powered CEO who is kidnapped by conspiracy theorists and accused of being an alien.

4 nominations: actress in a leading role, original score, best picture, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: Stream it on Peacock. Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖 'Bugonia' may or may not be about aliens; it's definitely about alienation

📖🎧 Yorgos Lanthimos is messing with us again. His movie 'Bugonia' will keep you guessing

🎧 Conspiracies aren't even the weirdest thing in 'Bugonia'

Stories and interviews

📖🎧 Conspiracy theorists fuel 'Bugonia' climate horror

📖🎧 Would you shave your head for free movie tickets? 'Bugonia' wants to make a buzz

F1

The gist: Brad Pitt plays a veteran F1 driver who clashes with a young hotshot, played by Damson Idris.

4 nominations: film editing, best picture, sound, visual effects

Where to see it: Stream it on Apple TV. Buy it on Prime Video and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 Brad Pitt plays a veteran racer who won't slow down in 'F1'

🎧 Is there vroom in your summer for 'F1 The Movie'?

The Secret Agent

The gist: Set in 1977, Wagner Moura plays a former researcher caught in the political turmoil of the Brazilian military dictatorship.

4 nominations: actor in a leading role, casting, best international feature film, best picture

Where to see it: In theaters.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 Let 'The Secret Agent' fill you in on what it's like to live under a dictatorship

🎧 Actor Wagner Moura talks about his role in the new Brazilian film, 'The Secret Agent'

Train Dreams

The gist: Joel Edgerton plays a logger and railroad worker in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century.

4 nominations: cinematography, original song, best picture, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

🎧 The new film 'Train Dreams' is almost unbearably beautiful

🎧 'Train Dreams' evokes frontier life, fate and death

Stories and interviews

🎧 Director and co-writer Clint Bentley talks about his film, 'Train Dreams'

Blue Moon

The gist: Directed by Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke plays lyricist Lorenz Hart on the worst night of his life — the opening of Oklahoma! on Broadway — after his long-term collaborator Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) has forged a new partnership with Oscar Hammerstein II.

2 nominations: actor in a leading role, original screenplay

Where to see it: Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖🎧 A once-in-a-'Blue Moon' Broadway breakup

🎧 'Blue Moon' will bewitch, bother and bewilder you

Stories and interviews

📖🎧 'Blue Moon' pushed Ethan Hawke to his limit: 'That's a thrilling spot to be in'

📖🎧 Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater find the heartbreak in 'Blue Moon'

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

The gist: Rose Byrne plays a therapist shouldering all the responsibility of caring for her ill daughter while her emotionally absent husband is away for work.

1 nomination: actress in a leading role

Where to see it: Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

🎧 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' shows off Rose Byrne's dramatic chops

Stories and interviews

🎧Mary Bronstein discusses motherhood in her movie 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

Song Sung Blue

The gist: Kate Hudson plays a down-on-her luck musician who teams up with Hugh Jackman to form a Neil Diamond tribute band.

1 nomination: actress in a leading role

Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

🎧 Filmmaker Craig Brewer channels his inner Neil Diamond in 'Song Sung Blue'

Weapons

The gist: Seventeen children leave their homes and vanish into the suburban night in this horror film.

1 nomination: actress in a supporting role

Where to see it: Stream it on HBO Max. Rent or buy it on Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Dive deeper:

What our critics thought

📖 17 children vanish into the night — 'Weapons' is terrific and terrifying

📖🎧 'Weapons' exposes the dark underbelly of American suburbia

🎧 In 'Weapons', the kids aren't at all right, not in the slightest, nope

Copyright 2026 NPR