The art of listening: Former hostage negotiator on navigating conflict to strengthen relationships

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:48 AM EST

From parenting and friendships to our business partners and neighbors, our relationships thrive on effective communication.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with communication coach Nicky Perfect, a former Metropolitan Police officer in the elite New Scotland Yard Hostage and Crisis Negotiation Unit, about what negotiating with kidnappers taught her about navigating everyday life.

