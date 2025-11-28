Bill seeks new protections for women in childbirth

In the United States, the maternal mortality rate is significantly higher for Black and Native American women.

Now, lawmakers in Washington are looking to enact new protections.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois has introduced legislation named for Mercedes Wells, a constituent of Kelly’s who was forced to give birth in her truck mere minutes after being discharged from a hospital.

Wells survived but other women have not been so lucky.

“I’ll live with this experience for the rest of my life,” Wells said in a press release announcing the legislation. “No expecting mother should be visited by this kind of horror.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rep. Kelly about her plan to hold hospitals accountable.

