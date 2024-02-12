Art heist subject pleads guilty for role in stealing Everhart Museum paintings, other memorabilia

A Lackawanna County woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal major artwork and other counts in federal court.

Dawn Trotta, 52, of Covington Twp., was among nine people charged last year as part of a ring that stole Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol paintings from the Everhart Museum in Scranton. The ring also took Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Christy Mathewson memorabilia from Keystone College in 1999.

Trotta was specifically charged with renting vehicles that three other ring members used to haul away stolen goods. That included a theft from the North Dakota museum honoring former New York Yankees baseball player Roger Maris. The thieves took Maris' MVP Trophy from 1961 when he broke the baseball's single-season home run record.