Art heist subject pleads guilty for role in stealing Everhart Museum paintings, other memorabilia

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol, top; and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock, were stolen from the Everhart Museum in Scranton in 2005.
United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania
“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol, top; and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock, were stolen from the Everhart Museum in 2005.

A Lackawanna County woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal major artwork and other counts in federal court.

Dawn Trotta, 52, of Covington Twp., was among nine people charged last year as part of a ring that stole Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol paintings from the Everhart Museum in Scranton. The ring also took Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Christy Mathewson memorabilia from Keystone College in 1999.

Trotta was specifically charged with renting vehicles that three other ring members used to haul away stolen goods. That included a theft from the North Dakota museum honoring former New York Yankees baseball player Roger Maris. The thieves took Maris' MVP Trophy from 1961 when he broke the baseball's single-season home run record.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.
