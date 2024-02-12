100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SNOW: 8-12 inches predicted for Pocono region

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published February 12, 2024 at 4:42 PM EST
National Weather Service
Snowfall predictions from the National Weather Service published 3:30p.m. Monday.

A mid-February storm will move quickly through the region in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts the snow will move into the Wyoming Valley by midnight. In the northern part of the state, snowfall will start early Tuesday morning.

The largest snowfall totals are predicted for Wayne and Pike Counties. Forecasters predict that those areas will see eight to 12 inches, and the Wyoming Valley will see about four to six inches.

Snowfall could be as fast as 2 inches per hour, with the most snow falling between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Heavy snow has the potential to down trees and cause power outages, the National Weather Service warns.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising against unnecessary travel, and has planned vehicle restrictions on several roadways beginning at 3 a.m. Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on I-84, I-380, I-81 from I-78 to the NY border, and the Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Motorists are encouraged to check the 511PA website, download the app, or dial 5-1-1 for traffic and weather updates.

The storm is forecast to move northeast, wrapping up between 9 a.m. and 11a.m. in Bradford and Susquehanna Counties, and leaving the eastern counties by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Local
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News