SNOW: 8-12 inches predicted for Pocono region

A mid-February storm will move quickly through the region in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts the snow will move into the Wyoming Valley by midnight. In the northern part of the state, snowfall will start early Tuesday morning.

The largest snowfall totals are predicted for Wayne and Pike Counties. Forecasters predict that those areas will see eight to 12 inches, and the Wyoming Valley will see about four to six inches.

Snowfall could be as fast as 2 inches per hour, with the most snow falling between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Heavy snow has the potential to down trees and cause power outages, the National Weather Service warns.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising against unnecessary travel, and has planned vehicle restrictions on several roadways beginning at 3 a.m. Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on I-84, I-380, I-81 from I-78 to the NY border, and the Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Motorists are encouraged to check the 511PA website, download the app, or dial 5-1-1 for traffic and weather updates.

The storm is forecast to move northeast, wrapping up between 9 a.m. and 11a.m. in Bradford and Susquehanna Counties, and leaving the eastern counties by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

