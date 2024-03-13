Monroe County to name poet laureate

Performers from the Poconos perfect their routines at Popcorn Poetry, a monthly open mic. Brianna Booker is the founder of the uncensored, all ages event.

“We always have a different mix of features, a different mix of open mic-ers,” she said. “No month is the same.”

March’s event was a roughly 50/50 mix of comedians and poets, with diverse experience levels.

“Having a mixed mic gives you a new opportunity to not only see different mediums,” comedian Chris Jones said. “But it also gives a good outlook to younger people to be able to show up to a mic… if you’re in a place that has a really good community, you can get a lot done.”

Popcorn Poetry is a community event. Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center provides the space for free. Carlton Farnbaugh, who co-hosts the show with Booker, makes sure the featured performers get some sort of compensation.

“We go around to all the local businesses and fill popcorn buckets up with what I can best call swag,” he said.

The energy is lighthearted and open. Everyone in the room became friends quickly. Geara Cantania, 26, read a few original poems after telling the audience she had a bad mental health day.

“I look forward to it every month,” she said. “The comedians are funny, I’m always cracking up back here.”

Rashad Thomas, 32, hopes to be Monroe County's first poet laureate. Chris Jones, a comedian from Mount Pocono, was a featured performer at March's Popcorn Poetry. From left to right: Carlton Farnbaugh, Rashad Thomas, Chris Jones and Brianna Booker

Rashad Thomas was the last performer to take the stage with poems about women appreciation, his mother, and the violence he experienced growing up in Harlem.

“As a poet in that space, you get to allow yourself to be silly, and not so serious,” he said. “It’s almost like being at a family reunion.”



Poet Laureate Program

Booker was eager to establish the Monroe County Poet Laureate Program soon after she started hosting Popcorn Poetry in 2022.

“I have wanted to be a poet laureate since I was about 12 years old,” she said. “I would love to do workshops in middle and high schools, get kids a little more interested in poetry."

The poet laureate will host or attend community events and champion literacy initiatives.

A four-person committee will choose Monroe County’s appointed rhymester. Chair Carlton Farnbaugh describes who would be a good fit.

“Anyone who has been playing ambassador for the artform in the county,” he said.

The committee is accepting applications through the end of the month. Applicants must be 21 or older, live in Monroe County and have a written body of work.

Rashad Thomas applied for the position.

“I would love to use that platform to try to create more initiatives to show children the power of writing, and career possibilities in writing,” he said.

The inaugural poet laureate will be featured in the next Popcorn Poetry April 8 at 6:30pm.

