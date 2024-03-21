100 WVIA Way
GALLERY: Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County 118th annual dinner in Scranton

By WVIA News
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on March 16 at the Scranton Cultural Center.
1 of 28  — 03162024_sons015.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on March 16 at the Scranton Cultural Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on March 16, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
2 of 28  — 03162024_sons0001.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on March 16, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton enters the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's annual dinner on March 16 at the Scranton Cultural Center.
3 of 28  — 03162024_sons001
Former President Bill Clinton enters the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's annual dinner on March 16 at the Scranton Cultural Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton waves to the audience at the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner alongside other elected officials, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and members of the Sons.
4 of 28  — 03162024_sons003.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton waves to the audience at the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner alongside other elected officials, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and members of the Sons.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, left, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey attend the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner in Scranton on March 16.
5 of 28  — 03162024_sons004.jpg
Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, left, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey attend the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner in Scranton on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A sea of men in tuxedos watch as a procession of dignitaries enter the Scranton Cultural Center during the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on March 16.
6 of 28  — 03162024_sons005.jpg
A sea of men in tuxedos watch as a procession of dignitaries enter the Scranton Cultural Center during the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA New
Daniel Haggerty, president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County, stand at a podium with former President BH
7 of 28  — 03162024_sons006.jpg
Daniel Haggerty, president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County, stands at a podium with former President Bill Clinton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Daniel Haggerty, president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County, gives a toast before the group's annual dinner..
8 of 28  — 03162024_sons011.jpg
Daniel Haggerty, president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County, gives a toast before the group's annual dinner..
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Scranton Paige Cognetti addresses guests at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner on March 16.
9 of 28  — 03162024_sons008.jpg
Scranton Paige Cognetti addresses guests at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright speaks at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner at the Scranton Cultural Center on March 16.
10 of 28  — 03162024_sons009.jpg
U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright speaks at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner at the Scranton Cultural Center on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro speaks at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner on March 16.
11 of 28  — 03162024_sons013.jpg
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro speaks at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Most Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh, bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan, a Scranton native, is the clerical speaker at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner.
12 of 28  — 03162024_sons014.jpg
The Most Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh, bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan, a Scranton native, is the clerical speaker at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey speaks at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner.
13 of 28  — 03162024_sons022.jpg
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey speaks at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton discusses global issues during the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on Saturday, March 16, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
14 of 28  — 03162024_sons00001.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton discusses global issues during the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on Saturday, March 16, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton shakes hands at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner.
15 of 28  — 03162024_sons012.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton shakes hands at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President William J. Clinton greets Bishop Joseph Bambera and Bishop Walsh at the Scranton Friendly Sons dinner held Saturday March 16, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
16 of 28  — 03162024_sons017.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton greets Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera and Bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan, Jeffrey J. Walsh, a Scranton native, at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton is applauded at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's dinner on March 16.
17 of 28  — 03162024_sons016.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton is applauded at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's dinner on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton in Scranton.
18 of 28  — 03162024_sons018.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton urges people to remember others' humanity as they debate great problems during his speech at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner in Scranton.
19 of 28  — 03162024_sons0019.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton urges people to remember others' humanity as they debate great problems during his speech at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former President Bill Clinton, 77, speaks during the 118th annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner.
20 of 28  — 03162024_sons020.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton, 77, speaks during the 118th annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro at the 118th annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner.
21 of 28  — 03162024_sons021.jpg
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro at the 118th annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Bagpipers lead the procession into the 118th annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner on March 16.
22 of 28  — 03162024_sons025.jpg
Bagpipers lead the procession into the 118th annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County dinner on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The U.S. Secret Service prepare for the arrival of former President Bill Clinton in Scranton on March 16.
23 of 28  — 03162024_sons026.jpg
The U.S. Secret Service prepare for the arrival of former President Bill Clinton in Scranton on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Members of Lackawanna County's Friendly Sons of St. Patrick walk into the group's annual dinner on March 16 in downtown Scranton as a protestor holds a Palestinian flag.
24 of 28  — 03162024_protest004.jpg
Members of Lackawanna County's Friendly Sons of St. Patrick walk into the group's annual dinner on March 16 in downtown Scranton as a protestor holds a Palestinian flag.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A group stands for Palestinian solidarity outside the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner. They passed out pamphlets about the two countries' shared history.
25 of 28  — 03162024_protest003.jpg
A group stands for Palestinian solidarity outside the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County's annual dinner. They passed out pamphlets about the two countries' shared history.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Former state Rep. Thom Welby, left, and Steve Corbett, who protested for peace in Palestine outside the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's annual dinner on March 16 exchanged words about Irish politics.
26 of 28  — 03162024_protest002.jpg
Former state Rep. Thom Welby, left, and Steve Corbett, who protested for peace in Palestine outside the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's annual dinner on March 16 exchanged words about Irish politics.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A protestor for peace in Palestine walks behind a group attending the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's annual dinner at the Scranton Cultural Center on March 16.
27 of 28  — 03162024_protest001.jpg
A protestor for peace in Palestine walks behind a group attending the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's annual dinner at the Scranton Cultural Center on March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters against President Joe Biden stand around the corner from the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on Saturday, March 16.
28 of 28  — 03162024_antibidenProtesters.jpg
Protesters against President Joe Biden stand around the corner from the Lackawanna County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner on Saturday, March 16.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
