Don't trash your eclipse glasses, donate

Whether eclipse glasses were worn all day or not at all, two organizations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are collecting the shades so they don’t collect dust or end up in a landfill.

The recycled glasses from Monday's celestial event will help people around the world to view the next eclipse in October.

“The less we send to landfills, the better, and if other people can use them, then why not donate them?," said Brittany Grasso Salvatori.

Salvatori owns Little Wild Refillery in Scranton. The zero waste store focuses on recycling and reusing; customers can refill everyday products like laundry detergent.

Salvatori was stressed before the eclipse. She worried about the number of glasses that would end up in the garbage.

She is collecting eclipse glasses until August 1 for Eclipse Glasses USA. The Utah-based organization will give the glasses to school children in countries without easy access to them.

"They are donating them to children in Argentina and Chile, who will experience an eclipse in October," she said.

Salvatori said the glasses must be in good condition — no rips or tears. They also need to be ISO certified, it’s an industry standard. The shades can be dropped off at her shop at 343 North Washington Ave., in downtown Scranton.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Little Wild Refillery is located at 343 North Washington Ave., in downtown Scranton. Owner Brittany Grasso Salvatori is collecting eclipse glasses until Aug. 1 to recycle and reuse.

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy employees planned to donate their eclipse glasses after Monday. They decided to open it up to the community.

“I've been pleasantly shocked at how many people have reached out to us asking about our address and when they can drop them off," said Renee Carey, executive director.

There is a collection box on the conservancy’s front porch at 785 Route 87 in Montoursville. The organization is also accepting them by mail. They are also donating them to Eclipse Glasses USAas well as Astronomers without Borders.

The nonprofit is based in Lycoming County and provides environmental education and outreach around outdoor recreation. They promote recreating in a sustainable way.

"Night sky watching and those things in a sustainable way is always a good thing to do," said Carey.