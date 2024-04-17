100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From downtown to Green Ridge to South Scranton, Biden campaigns in his hometown

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
President Joe Biden walks out of his childhood home hand-in-hand with a group of young children.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
President Joe Biden walks out of his childhood home hand-in-hand with a group of young children.

President Joe Biden ended a long day in Scranton with campaign volunteers.

The supporters sat at tables in the Carpenters and Joiners Union Hall in the city's South Side. They filled out posters that asked “I’m on board because …”

The last time Biden was at the hall was the morning of Election Day 2020.

Megan Bell Giroux is the daughter of Biden's childhood friend, Tommy Bell. She told the volunteers about the president's family and his purpose for public life.

Her dad, Tommy Bell, met the president as a kindergartner at St. Paul’s School in Scranton. They kept in touch throughout the years.

“These stories and the boys who starred in them formed not only the foundation of a lifelong friendship, but also molded a young boy named Joseph R. Biden Jr. who went on to his historical political success, but never ever truly left Scranton, his friends and family," she said.

Bell wasn’t at the event.

Giroux commended the campaign volunteers and union members for standing with Biden. She said her family always stood with the president for three reasons: “faith, family and friendship.”

"Quite simply, his formative years as a young boy at 2446 North Washington Avenue fueled his fire to protect American families in the Senate and White House for the past 50 years," she said.

Biden thanked the carpenters union for being loyal to him throughout his entire career. He talked about his time in Scranton and meeting his first wife in the Bahamas. He reiterated why he ran for president and that the United State is the world leader.

"The vast majority of American people just want an even chance, just a shot ... and it breaks down everything from taxes to philosophy," he said. "And with your help, I've been able to get a lot done that no one thought could get done. We've been able to get a lot done."

President Joe Biden addresses a crowd of supporters at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union in South Scranton.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
President Joe Biden addresses a crowd of supporters at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union in South Scranton.

After Biden's campaign speech at the Scranton Cultural Center, the president visited his childhood home on North Washington Avenue. It was the first time he’d been back to the house since the owner and longtime friend and supporter, Anne Kearns, died in December.

He spent more than an hour inside. Afterward, the president walked down the driveway hand-in-hand with children, three on either side. He greeted a group of supporters on the front lawn. One said to the president, “we need you Joe.”

Residents stood on the city streets with cell phones out to capture Biden’s drive through Scranton and Dunmore. The motorcade drove past his favorite sandwich shop, Hank’s Hoagies, and the way to the union hall.

Biden was met at every stop by protesters calling for a cease fire in Palestine and Trump supporters.

Marywood University students try to see the President Joe Biden at his childhood home in Scranton.
1 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden023
Marywood University students try to see the President Joe Biden at his childhood home in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A Pennsylvania State Police Officer stands between the presidential motorcade and citizens trying to get a glimpse of the president.
2 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden012
A Pennsylvania State Police Officer stands between the presidential motorcade and citizens trying to get a glimpse of the president.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Secret Service walks people to the childhood home of Joe Biden.
3 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden024
The Secret Service walks people to the childhood home of Joe Biden.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at his childhood home in the Green Ridge section of Scranton.
4 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden008
President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at his childhood home in the Green Ridge section of Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters stand at Cedar and Pear Street and wait for the arrival of President Joe Biden.
5 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden004
Protesters stand at Cedar and Pear Street and wait for the arrival of President Joe Biden.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters stand at Cedar and Pear Street waiting for President Joe Biden's motorcade.
6 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden005
Protesters stand at Cedar and Pear Street waiting for President Joe Biden's motorcade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Protesters wait for President Joe Biden to arrive in South Scranton.
7 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden006
Protesters wait for President Joe Biden to arrive in South Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
People gather to try and see a glimpse of President Joe Biden.
8 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden025
People gather to try and see a glimpse of President Joe Biden.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A man holds a sign that reads "I'm Votin uncommitted" while waitting for President Biden.
9 of 9  — 04162024_Dilger_Biden011
A man holds a sign that reads "I'm Votin uncommitted" while waitting for President Biden.
Aimee Dilger

Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyJoe Biden
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News