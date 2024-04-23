Suspect in nationwide museum theft ring dies

One of the suspects arrested last year as authorities broke up a two-decade museum and business theft ring died last week.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday that Daryl Rinker died.

An obituary published in the Tuesday edition of The Times-Tribune in Scranton says Rinker died Thursday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Federal agents arrested nine people in a ring that struck nationwide and stole paintings by Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock from the Everhart Museum; memorabilia from the Yogi Berra Museum in New Jersey and Roger Maris Museum in North Dakota; golfer Art Wall’s Masters trophy from the Scranton Country Club; and Baseball Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson’s jersey and contracts from Keystone College.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Rinker, a Thornhurst Twp. resident, pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of conspiracy to commit concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property. He was among five ring members who pleaded guilty and were awaiting sentencing. Four suspects have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said members of the ring sold Rinker rare rifles, guns, jewelry and antique coins between 2006 and 2019. The items were stolen from businesses in Exeter and New Jersey.