PHOTO FOCUS: Pittston Area Softball send off
Pittston Area High School's softball team heads off to Penn State to play against Thomas Jefferson High School, competing for the team's second state title in the past five years.
The Patriots play at 4 p.m. To watch, visit pcntv.com.
1 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff000
Rosalie Johnson, 3, gives her cousin Julia Long, the Patriot's second baseman, a hug before the team departure to State College.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff001
Recent Pittston Area High School graduate Norah Philbin hugs classmate and pitcher, Gianna Adams, before the team heads to Penn State.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff002
Pittston Area Softball players wait for the bus to take them to a state championship game at Penn State.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff003
Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth walks with the softball team to the bus that will take the team to the state championship in State College.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff004
Lucas Renfer and Gretchen Fabberi support their cousins, Taylor and Tori Stephenson, on the Pittston Area High School softball team.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff005
Pittston Area softball players pack a bus to head to Penn State to play in for a state championship.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 7 — 06132024_PA Softball Sendoff007
Friends and family see off the Pittston Area High School Softball team off on their way to Penn State.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News