NEPA’s first hip-hop music festival to feature all local artists

Hip-hop, rap and R&B enthusiasts will unite under one roof to celebrate and support local talent.

14 artists, all from NEPA, will perform in the Atmosfere Music Festival on July 20 at the Ritz Theater located at 222 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

“I've always wanted to put on a music festival,” organizer Keven Martinez said.

Originally from Monroe County, Martinez lives in Scranton and hosts The Middleman Podcast. He’ll be the master of ceremonies for the event, brought to life with the help of his connections with mutual passions.

“We’re not messing around,” he said. “We want everyone to go home speaking about Atmosfere and getting ready for next year.”

Eight investors pitched in to make the event a reality. They hope to entertain, empower and inspire others with the talent that exists in the region.

Performers

“The music scene here is incredible,” said Jayden Brown, who performs as Jay Lotus. “We got our own thing going on here and it’s starting to really bloom.”

He found support at open mics at the Keystone Stage in Olyphant and the V Spot in Scranton.

Eugene Lucas Jay Lotus performs at local venues like the Keystone Stage and the V Spot in Lackawanna County.

“As soon as I stepped out and wanted to do something, I was greeted by a ton of people that were super welcoming and just gave me a lot of opportunities.”

The 21-year-old from Scranton describes his music as “calm and conscious.”

Gustavo Mejia, who performs as Gus the Savage, said the audience can expect “fun, energetic, relatable party vibes” from his set. He started as a rapper and transitioned his music style to R&B, alternative rock, and pop punk music.

He is also a regular at open mic nights in Scranton.

“Whether it’s Monday at the Keystone Stage or Tuesday at the V Spot, you can catch Gus the Savage every single week,” he said. “And that’s how I earned this opportunity.”

“I’ve contributed so much with music in the community,” he said. “Now I’m finally fulfilling my duty as an artist and performing on a big stage like this for a big festival in front of the right audience.”

Steeze PA, a music engineer and producer from Scranton, said putting these artists in front of a larger audience creates a stepping stone to take their careers further.

“Not a lot of people around here get heard unless they go to the big cities and take a risk on themselves,” he said. “If we can do it locally and help the locals, they’ll have more time to sit back and relax and learn before they take it to the next level.”

Steeze PA helped Kelly Shawn Parker Jr., known as Methadonix, produce his first song when he was still a student at Dunmore High School.

Methadonix will headline the first annual Atmosfere Music Festival.

“This is honestly the biggest performance I’ll have to date,” he said. “I’m so glad I was encouraged to make music because it changed my life drastically.”

Creez Cooper will co-headline, following performances from Dezypher, JayLaSoul and more.

The venue

Up to 500 people will be in and around The Ritz Theater in Scranton for the festival. Local food trucks including D's on Wheels, Artisan's Fire, and Papi's Kitchen will be parked outside on Wyoming Avenue in a lane closed by the city. Vendors will set up inside the building, selling clothes, snacks and more.

“It fits in with what we’re trying to do,” said James Olecki, co-owner of the Ritz Theater. “Trying to have something for everyone and all kinds of music that appeals to different audiences.”

The event is for ages 15 and up, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. Alcohol will be available for purchase for attendees 21 and older.

General admission tickets cost $25 and a spot in the pit costs $35.

Food trucks will open at 4 p.m., the doors will open at 5 p.m., and performances will begin at 6 p.m.