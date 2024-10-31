EVENTFUL: Team Ireland returns for a boxing match, comedy roast and more this weekend
The first weekend of November will feature some friendly competition, a ‘Night at the Museum’ experience, and more.
The Keystone Presents: NEPA Comedy Clash
Billy Kraser is an owner of The Keystone Stage and creator of Billy Krase Comedy. He is producing the first-ever NEPA Comedy Clash, set for Saturday night in Olyphant. A total of 18 comedians will roast each other in nine matches.
“Whoever wins, by audience applause, gets a little trophy,” Kraser said. “It’s all in good fun.”
The roasters, all recruited from the local open mic scene, include Chris Jones, Tommy Jones and John Bubul. Russel Austin will host the event after warming up the crowd with a stand-up comedy set. Each matchup will last about 10 minutes in the Clash that is scheduled for 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at The Bar and Company . The event is 18 and older and tickets cost $10.
NEPA Comedy Clash
Saturday, Nov. 2
8 - 11:30 p.m.
The Bar and Company
415 W Lackawanna Ave, Olyphant
Team Ireland Returns
Boxers from Cork, Dublin and Kerry, Ireland, will face off against local and regional fighters Saturday at the Holiday Inn Scranton East, Dunmore.
Doug Long of Long Productions Entertainment has welcomed an Irish boxing team to Scranton twice before. This is the first time female boxers will be part of the show, and the twenty contestants range from 11 to 25 years old.
“And the young kids have never been to America,” Long said. “It's about our area opening their arms up.”
For tickets, call 570-866-2365.
Team Ireland Returns
Saturday, Nov. 2
7 p.m.
Holiday Inn Scranton East, Dunmore
200 Tigue St., Dunmore
Night at the Museum: An Inclusive Experience
In Carbon County, a family-friendly event at Hickory Run State Park aims to bring an outdoor experience to those who may not be able to get out on a walking trail.
The guided tour through the exhibit hall of the park’s Visitors Center allows people to discover the nightlife of the forest.
“It is an alternative to an outdoor night hike,” said Jake Smith, an environmental education specialist at Hickory Run. “Whenever you walk into the [exhibit] it feels like you're walking basically right outside again… We have speakers of birds singing, and we have other sounds like water running, things like that. So basically, it's a nighttime program indoors that is totally ADA accessible.”
The event is free and runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Registration is required.
Night at the Museum: An Inclusive Experience
Saturday, Nov. 2
Hickory Run State Park Visitors Center
3 Family Camp Rd., White Haven
Other events
- Lackawanna Heritage Valley’s Fall Family Fun Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday. The free event will have a petting zoo, live music, crafts and other activities. There also will be s’mores and hot chocolate and an outdoor campfire at the event at the Nay Aug Area Natural Play Area, located at 1738 Nay Aug Ave. in Scranton.
- The Tenth Annual Bone Appétit event is a fundraiser for the SPCA of Luzerne County. Attendees will sample food and drinks from local restaurants and wineries Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Inn in Wilkes-Barre.
- The Ritz Theatre in Scranton will host The Office Rave 9 p.m. on Saturday. Described as an “Office-themed dance party,” attendees are invited to dress as their favorite character and participate in the costume contest. Click here for tickets.