EVENTFUL: Team Ireland returns for a boxing match, comedy roast and more this weekend

The first weekend of November will feature some friendly competition, a ‘Night at the Museum’ experience, and more.



The Keystone Presents: NEPA Comedy Clash

Billy Kraser is an owner of The Keystone Stage and creator of Billy Krase Comedy. He is producing the first-ever NEPA Comedy Clash , set for Saturday night in Olyphant. A total of 18 comedians will roast each other in nine matches.

Submitted Photo / Billy Krase Comedy Billy Kraser is a comedian, producer and an owner of the Keystone Stage in Olyphant. He will participate in the roast this Saturday.

“Whoever wins, by audience applause, gets a little trophy,” Kraser said. “It’s all in good fun.”

The roasters, all recruited from the local open mic scene, include Chris Jones, Tommy Jones and John Bubul. Russel Austin will host the event after warming up the crowd with a stand-up comedy set. Each matchup will last about 10 minutes in the Clash that is scheduled for 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at The Bar and Company . The event is 18 and older and tickets cost $10.

NEPA Comedy Clash

Saturday, Nov. 2

8 - 11:30 p.m.

The Bar and Company

415 W Lackawanna Ave, Olyphant

Team Ireland Returns

Boxers from Cork, Dublin and Kerry, Ireland, will face off against local and regional fighters Saturday at the Holiday Inn Scranton East, Dunmore.

Doug Long of Long Productions Entertainment has welcomed an Irish boxing team to Scranton twice before . This is the first time female boxers will be part of the show, and the twenty contestants range from 11 to 25 years old.

“And the young kids have never been to America,” Long said. “It's about our area opening their arms up.”

For tickets, call 570-866-2365.

Team Ireland Returns

Saturday, Nov. 2

7 p.m.

Holiday Inn Scranton East, Dunmore

200 Tigue St., Dunmore

Night at the Museum: An Inclusive Experience

In Carbon County, a family-friendly event at Hickory Run State Park aims to bring an outdoor experience to those who may not be able to get out on a walking trail.

Submitted Photo / Hickory Run State Park Hickory Run State Park's Visitors Center opened in 2020.

The guided tour through the exhibit hall of the park’s Visitors Center allows people to discover the nightlife of the forest.

“It is an alternative to an outdoor night hike,” said Jake Smith, an environmental education specialist at Hickory Run. “Whenever you walk into the [exhibit] it feels like you're walking basically right outside again… We have speakers of birds singing, and we have other sounds like water running, things like that. So basically, it's a nighttime program indoors that is totally ADA accessible.”

The event is free and runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Registration is required.

Submitted Photo / Hickory Run State Park Jake Smith, environmental education specialist, came up with the idea to create an outdoor nighttime experience indoors in 2023.

Night at the Museum: An Inclusive Experience

Saturday, Nov. 2

Hickory Run State Park Visitors Center

3 Family Camp Rd., White Haven

