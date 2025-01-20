Food distribution in Kingston to help those recently scammed

Food boxes will be distributed in Kingston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, to help victims whose SNAP benefits were stolen.

Registration is not required to receive food.

In early January, some SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards were compromised due to a skimming scam that drained the federal program's pre-loaded funds in the accounts, according to state Rep. Brenda Pugh’s (R-Luzerne) office. Cardholder information was stolen and fake cards created to make unauthorized purchases. Card data and PIN entries were also captured.

The drive-through event begins at 3 p.m. at Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Kingston. Those receiving food should enter from Sharpe Street behind the hospital.

No one who needs food will be turned away, according to Pugh’s office. The distribution will end when supplies run out.

The distribution is a partnership between Pugh, local businesses and the Food Dignity Movement.

