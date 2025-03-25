Mayor paints portrait of Scranton on a positive path forward

Mayor Paige Cognetti on Tuesday described a city where federal, state and private investments are being made in public safety, infrastructure, parks and the economy.

“We have so much that's going on right here in Scranton. People want to be here. They want to put their money here," she said during her State of the City address at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The mayor spoke to an audience that included the city’s senior leadership and council members, the police and fire chiefs, and representatives from educational institutions, businesses and nonprofits.

Cognetti credited past mayors for their work. She said the future of Scranton should be fair for all residents.

"The work will always be ongoing. There is never an end to it, but as long as we continue to strengthen our partnerships of the organizations, the people in rooms like this, I know that we're going to continue to make progress," she said.

Cognetti is running for reelection. She took office in January 2019 after winning a special election to replace former Mayor Bill Courtright. In October 2020, Courtright was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy, bribery and extortion.

Former Scranton School Board President Bob Sheridan will challenge Cognetti in the Democratic primary election; Republican candidates Patricia Beynon and Lynn Labrosky are also seeking a nomination. Former Scranton Councilman Gene Barrett and Mike Mancini have announced independent bids for mayor.

Financial improvements

In 2024, the city won the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s fiscal management award. That’s an achievement for a city that for 30 years was listed by the state as financially distressed. The city dropped that status in January 2022.

Financially, the city's investment grade credit rating is now a BBB+, which helps Scranton receive better interest rates for loans. Since receiving that upgrade 11 months ago, Scranton has saved $2.2 million by refinancing bonds, she said.

Cognetti also talked about data tracking initiatives across all city departments.

"We have the data to show what we're doing, not just to show the community, but also looking inward internally, to be able to hold our hold ourselves accountable and to celebrate our wins," she said.

The mayor highlighted investments in public safety.

The police department has added 46 new police vehicles since 2023. The city purchased a $1.4 million ladder truck for the fire department.

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright secured a $3.5 million grant to upgrade police safety equipment, including new body cameras for officers. Surveillance downtown was also improved.

Projects in progress

Through state grants and the federal American Plan Rescue, the city has invested $26 million in parks, including expanding the system to 32 parks, Cognetti said.

Phase 1 of the pool complex at Nay Aug Park is underway. The pool at Connell Park also is being replaced and a skate park will be built at Weston Field.

"What we want, right, is destination parks for kids. We want them to want to go to all different ones across the city," she said.

Cognetti said a $20 million streetscape project will make Scranton’s downtown more walkable.

"I apologize in advance for any of the intrusions on your commute, but it's going to be worth it, and we see these type of markers about being a great place to move to," she said.

Future forecast

Cognetti showed an article from realtor.com that lists Scranton as the second cheapest housing market in the country.

She has mixed feelings about celebrating those types of accolades, saying affordable housing is an issue in the city.

"That's part of our challenge, right? And that's part of the fairness piece, that's part of the consistency, that's part of how we have to navigate the future, is making sure that we're growing together," she said.

The city is continuing to advocate for lower utility rates and supporting ethnic festivals across Scranton.

"The advocacy piece is really important," she said.

Scranton also continues to push for Amtrak to reopen the Lackawanna Cutoff passenger railroad route to New York City, she said.

"There's a long way to go, but we really have to keep pushing for it," Cognetti said. "We have to keep advocating, and that's advocating at the national level, at federal level, that's advocating at the state level, advocating with our neighbors in New Jersey, even as the ground might shift politically, we've got we've got to keep going on that," she said.

Cognetti said the city can't move forward alone.

"The partnerships in this room are so, so important to that element of fairness, to that goal of fairness that we all share. So working together and running an efficient city government will help unlock the future that we all see a thriving, growing city that is the destination for families and residents and students," she said.