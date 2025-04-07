Sink or swim: Wilkes-Barre STEM students test boat-building skills in pool

Pirates, a platypus and the all-girls team Sons of Liberty hit the waters of the Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Friday.

The 10th grade STEM advanced geometry class of Carol Yedinak spent the past few weeks solving problems, bending cardboard and using a great amount of duct tape to create boats that would float a team member the length of the swimming pool.

The team Pirate Jonklers of Gambia held a weight of 320 pounds. Nathaniel Franchella, Tijan Njal and John Mendola built the boat. David Kozub and Ethan Osmanski along with Joseph Sosa created the first motor-operated boat. Liam Evanko measures the waterline of Taylor Kuhl and Grace Simko's boat.

Along with building boats, the teams had to write a paper and figure out the math of the displacement their boats would have.

Samuel Elias had been in charge of the class until this year when he passed the torch (or paddle) to Yedinak.

“This is a really great hands-on project with a practical application,” Yedinak said.

This was the first year a team created a motor to cross the pool, and another team built the first modular system consisting of three boats that represented the Boston Tea Party. Team members tossed boxes of "tea" as they paddled across the pool.

Team Sons of Liberty, made up of Kathryn Buczynski, Casey George, Anna McDougal, Jordan Prushinski, Alaina Reese and Lilliana Sopkie, made the first modular boat constructed of three boats. The Sons of Liberty team threw boxes of "tea" into the pool.

None of the boats sunk, but the title for most weight held in the boat remains with a team in the graduating senior class which held 2,000 pounds.