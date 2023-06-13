Pa. farmers market checks delayed

Farmers Market checks are delayed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The checks are available through the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. They help provide WIC recipients and low income seniors with locally grown food from approved farmers' in Pennsylvania.

This year the department transitioned the checks to a hybrid electronic solution. The new format allows farmers to deposit their checks quicker and easier. However, the change has resulted in significant computer programming delays for the check printer.

The checks — five vouchers at $10 each — will still be available for the majority of the farmers market season. Check redemptions run through November 30.

The check distribution date in Lackawanna County has been pushed to July 14.